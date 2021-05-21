New Pokemon Snap One Hand Freeze: Step-By-Step Guide To Solve This Request In The Game

New Pokemon Snap has been released and the players seem to love this game. They are currently trying to find ways to complete some specific missions in the game. They are currently trying to find answers to how to complete One Hand Freeze request in New Pokemon Snap. Here is all the information about this task in the game. Read

New Pokemon Snap One Hand Freeze: Here's how to complete this request in the game

The players have been trying to find the answer to their question, how to complete One Hand Freeze request in New Pokemon Snap. This might be one of the most difficult tasks in the game. Usually you will need a lot of patience to get a picture of Grookey doing a handstand. Thus it is important to always keep an eye on Grookey so that you do not miss the money shot. Apart from this, you can also follow these steps that might help you finish the New Pokemon Snap One Hand Freeze request.

Step 1: First the players will need to jump into Florio Nature Park course at Research Lv. 3 during Daytime.

Step 2: Then they will need to click a picture of Grookey doing a handstand. Getting this picture might be a bit difficult.

Step 3: The best bet you have at clicking the picture is towards the end of the course.

Step 4: Pay attention when Grookey reached towards the meadow of flowers.

Step 5: Usually Grookey will do a handstand as soon as you enter this area.

Step 6: Wait for it to strike a pose.

Step 7: The players can also Press R and play music to make Grookey happy.

The makers have also released a New Pokemon Snap update that has brought in a number of changes to the game. Mainly the update that was released on April 30 focuses on fixing the minor bugs faced by the players recently. It is certainly important to download this new update mainly to get rid of all the small issues in the game and have an impact on the graphics of the game. Apart from that, the players will also not be able to play in multiplayer mode if they haven’t updated their game to the latest released version. All of this information has been released on New Pokemon Snap's official website.

IMAGE: POKEMON TWITTER