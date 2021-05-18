New Pokemon Snap Pidgeot: How To Get All 4 Stars For Pidgeout In The Game?

Ranking and points are the two structures that make up the current pokemon snap's gameplay. Professor Mirror evaluates each photograph you submit and assigns points based on scale, composition, context and a variety of other variables. The star rating system is a more complicated feature that varies depending on which Pokemon you're playing. Continue reading to know about getting all-stars for snaps of Pidgeot in the game.

New Pokemon Snap Pidgeot

Getting different stars for a Pokemon is complicated as it is hard to find out what exactly is the basis of calculation. The type of photo matters and not the quality of the photo for each star category. The quality is denoted by the star colours: Bronze for less than 2,000 points, Silver for points between 2,000 to 3,000, Gold for points between 3,000 to 4,000 and Diamond for points above and equal to 4,000. Now the number of stars that the players can achieve will depend on how rare the snap was. If the Pokemon's behaviour was common, then players will be awarded fewer stars.

Pidgeot All Stars Guide

For the 1-Start photo of Pidgeot, getting almost any common behaviour snap will count as a 1-Star Photo.

If you throw a Fluffruit at it or scan it, it will act in a way that can be classified as a 2-Star action. Go to Florio Nature Park (Night) at Level 2 to see Pidgeot's 2-star conduct. At the start of the course, Pidgeout will land on a grassy plain. Now you must wait for Pidgeot to begin jumping up and down before snapping a picture of its odd action.

For the 3-star photo, you need to go to Florio Nature Park (Night) at Level 2 and this time you need to take a photo of Pidgeot's reaction after it eats a Fluffruit.

Return to Florio Nature Park (Night) at Level 2 for the fourth star. Toss a Fluffruit to Pidgeot when it first lands in the field at the start of the course, and then another when it lands near the lake. Pidgeot will land in the flower fields at the end of the course after eating both Fluffruit and will perform a special action in front of the Neo-One.

