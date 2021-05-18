New Pokemon Snap Pidgeot: How To Get All 4 Stars For Pidgeout In The Game?

Quick links:
IMAGE: Nintendo
Ranking and points are the two structures that make up the current pokemon snap's gameplay. Professor Mirror evaluates each photograph you submit and assigns points based on scale, composition, context and a variety of other variables. The star rating system is a more complicated feature that varies depending on which Pokemon you're playing. Continue reading to know about getting all-stars for snaps of Pidgeot in the game.
Getting different stars for a Pokemon is complicated as it is hard to find out what exactly is the basis of calculation. The type of photo matters and not the quality of the photo for each star category. The quality is denoted by the star colours: Bronze for less than 2,000 points, Silver for points between 2,000 to 3,000, Gold for points between 3,000 to 4,000 and Diamond for points above and equal to 4,000. Now the number of stars that the players can achieve will depend on how rare the snap was. If the Pokemon's behaviour was common, then players will be awarded fewer stars.