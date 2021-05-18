New Pokemon Snap Proud Warrior: How To Complete The Proud Warrior Request?

The request text for the New Pokemon Snap Proud Warrior says that Braviary is very proud, and it doesn't easily open up to anyone. What would you do to earn its trust? The players have finally discovered the reason as to why it seems like this request is almost impossible to complete. Continue reading the article to find out about it as of the latest New Pokemon Snap update.

New Pokemon Snap Proud Warrior

Players should be able to complete the Proud Warrior Request if they have the original version of New Pokemon Snap that hasn't been changed. At Research Level 2, the players must go to the night version of Shiver Snowfield, throw Fluffruit at the Furret as it hides from Mightyena in a hole, and then take a picture of the Braviary that appears and begins consuming the fruit.

But this worked only if the players did not install the day one update which was released for fixing some issues and improve the game's overall stability. After this update was released, it broke this request and now it's almost impossible to finish it due to a bug.

The problem with the updated version of New Pokemon Snap is that after being pursued by the Mightyena, the Furret remains in its pit. Players can't get the Braviary to start eating the Fluffruit because the Furret won't leave its hole. And, since the Proud Warrior Request requires players to take a particular picture of Braviary eating the fruit, those who have the new version of the game will be unable to complete it.

Bandai Namco, a well-known game development company, created Pokemon Snap. The most recent Pokemon Snap update was version 1.1, which was released on April 30. The latest update did not include any new content, as some players had hoped, but instead concentrated on the quality of life improvements and bug fixes, which greatly improved gameplay and performance. There is not much detail regarding this update on the official Pokemon Snap blog but this update was necessary for players who want to play multiplayer. Unfortunately, it also broke the Proud Warrior request along with it and the players are hoping that Nintendo and Bandai Namco soon release a fix for this glitch.

IMAGE: Nintendo