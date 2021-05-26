New Pokemon Snap Research Camo: Find Out Pokemon In Reseach Camp Area

Quick links:
IMAGE: GREENCHYLDE TWITTER
New Pokemon Snap is out now and it has been garnering massive hype among players. This game demands the players to take the role of a wild Pokemon photographer and take some beautiful snaps of these Pokemon in their natural habitat. It is a vast game and there are many locations and areas that players can explore to uncover new and exotic Pokemon. Many players wish to learn more about New Pokemon Snap Research Camp.
Research Camp in New Pokemon Snap is an area that players can explore and capture Pokemon. This area is visited by the players during the start of the game when the tutorial is being played. After capturing their 2nd Illumina Pokemon, the players can visit the Research Camp again. The Research Camp is one of the smaller regions to explore in the game, but there are still plenty of Pokemon that players can encounter in this area. Check out all the Pokemon found in the Research Camp area of New Pokemon Snap below:
During the New Pokemon Snap journey, the players will get a lot of requests from Professor Mirror and other NPCs to capture images of Pokemon doing certain tasks. This request is provided by Todd and the players need to click a picture of Ledian eating on land to complete this quest. First, the players need to acquire Illumina Orbs, check out how to do that below: