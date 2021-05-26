New Pokemon Snap Research Camo: Find Out Pokemon In Reseach Camp Area

New Pokemon Snap is out now and it has been garnering massive hype among players. This game demands the players to take the role of a wild Pokemon photographer and take some beautiful snaps of these Pokemon in their natural habitat. It is a vast game and there are many locations and areas that players can explore to uncover new and exotic Pokemon. Many players wish to learn more about New Pokemon Snap Research Camp.

New Pokemon Snap Research Camp

Research Camp in New Pokemon Snap is an area that players can explore and capture Pokemon. This area is visited by the players during the start of the game when the tutorial is being played. After capturing their 2nd Illumina Pokemon, the players can visit the Research Camp again. The Research Camp is one of the smaller regions to explore in the game, but there are still plenty of Pokemon that players can encounter in this area. Check out all the Pokemon found in the Research Camp area of New Pokemon Snap below:

Audino

Bunnelby

Cutiefly

Dedenne

Eevee

Meowth

Pikachu

Rattata

Sudowoodo

Starly

Stoutland

Trubbish

Vivillon

New Pokemon Snap Unusual Spot

During the New Pokemon Snap journey, the players will get a lot of requests from Professor Mirror and other NPCs to capture images of Pokemon doing certain tasks. This request is provided by Todd and the players need to click a picture of Ledian eating on land to complete this quest. First, the players need to acquire Illumina Orbs, check out how to do that below:

The players will have to head towards the Founja Jungle of Belusylva during nighttime.

Towards the end of the jungle, they will find a yellow glowing Crystalbloom flower.

The players will have to capture the image of the Crystalbloom and provide it to Professor Mirror to obtain Illumina Orbs.

An Unusual Spot Guide

After acquiring the Illumina Orbs, players should go back to the Founja Jungle

The players need to keep walking ahead until they reach the ruins, here they will see a Crystalbloom.

They need to position themselves properly to be hidden from the Pokemon and then throw the Illumina Orb at the Crystalbloom to attract the Ledian.

This method will bring 3 Ledian to the Crystalbloom, 2 will be flying and one will be closer to the land, who will eventually start strolling around.

The next step is to throw a fluff fruit at the Ledian that is strolling and get it to eat it

Once it starts eating it, players should capture the image to finish the An Unusual Spot request.

