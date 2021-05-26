New Pokemon Snap Shivver Snowfields: How To Take Snaps Of Sandslash And Froslass?

The alternate routes in Shiver Snowfields (Night) are a little tricky because the first one must be enabled in the Shiver Snowfields (Day) course. You would also request that both courses be at Research Level 2. So how to finish this quest in the New Pokemon Snap? Continue reading the article for a brief guide on the shiver snowfields request as of the latest New Pokemon Snap update.

New Pokemon Snap Shiver Snowfields

Shiver Snowfields in the New Pokemon Snap has two different ways that players can take. To find them, you'll need to photograph a specific Pokemon. They'll reveal secret pathways as they flee from you. During the day, visit Shivering Snowfields and photograph the Alolan Sandslash on top of the snow mound to your left, in the first location. When you try to photograph The Sandslash, it will become aware of your presence and begin digging to hide. It will reappear after some time, but this time a little further and higher in the same region, on the left. If you take another snapshot of it, it will hide again.

Before the Swinub climb the hill, the Sandslash will resurface at the end of the beginning area. To the right of the Swinub, it will dig through the snow mound. Walk the newly opened alternate route with your scanner. (This path isn't very interesting during the day because there's a storm and visibility is poor.) Complete the level in the usual manner.

Shiver Snowfields Night-Time

During the night, go to Shivering Snowfields and take the newly opened road. When you use an Illumina Orb on the Crabominable, it will become more powerful, allowing it to unleash a powerful punch to a nearby tree, causing snow to fall on an Abomasnow. The Abomasnow will become enraged and cause a minor snowstorm. Following Abomasnow's actions, a Froslass will emerge from behind a tree on the left. Snap a picture of it. Now just like the Sandslash was doing, the Froslass will detect that you are trying to snap a picture and it will flee. She'll uncover another mound of snow through which you can pass and now in order to take the new route, you just need to use the scanner.

IMAGE: Nintendo