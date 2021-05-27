New Pokemon Snap Shockingly Well-done: How To Take The Best Snaps Of Emolga?

"Shockingly Well-Done" is one of the requests that players will receive when they first start off in New Pokemon Snap. In New Pokemon Snap, players must explore a pile of suspiciously burned Fluffruits throughout the sunlight in the Florio Nature Park course. How to complete shockingly well-done request in the New Pokemon Snap? Continue reading the article for a brief guide on this request as of the latest New Pokemon Snap update.

New Pokemon Snap Shockingly Well-Done

You'll see a field of Pokemon to your right and a little bridge in front of you as soon as you start the level. When you cross the bridge, the Request officially begins. You can use your Scan ability to detect the charred fruit and nuts across the bridge. This is the area where you should concentrate your efforts.

Shortly after crossing the first stream on the course, players will come upon a mound of charred Fluffruit to the right of the path in front of a tree. It can be scanned as an interesting object, but scanning alone will not reveal what Pokemon caused it. To complete the request, gamers must entice the Pokemon that formed the pile to return to it.

Fluffruit is the only item required for this request. When you arrive at the mound, you should toss in a few more Fluffruits until Emolga appears close. This is the ideal moment to prepare for some critical photos. The Fluffruit will next be electrocuted by Emolga in order to cook it. This precise moment must be captured and due to this being an action shot featuring Emolga attacking, it will very certainly award a big number of points toward levelling up Florio Nature Park's daylight course.

Emolga will begin to eat its food in front of the player after cooking the Fluffruit. Unfortunately, you can't submit more than one photo of Emolga to Professor Mirror in a single course play, but the methods of acquiring the photograph can be repeated in other plays. If you're looking for better images, it's a good idea to check out the request list. While they are not required, they can be quite useful for learning new Pokemon behaviours and actions.

IMAGE: Nintendo