New Pokemon Snap Todd Guide: How Does Todd's Appearance Help The Players?

Todd Snap has appeared in a number of games prior to his most recent appearance in New Pokémon Snap. Professor Oak hires Todd to visit Pokémon Island and photograph the island's different species in Pokémon Snap. Todd's most unforgettable achievement there was taking a photograph of the extremely rare Pokémon Mew. Continue reading to know more about Todd Snap as of the latest New Pokemon Snap update.

New Pokemon Snap Todd Guide

Todd Snap, the protagonist from the first game, has returned in the new Pokémon Snap. Since the original Pokemon Snap, the players haven't seen Todd in decades. Todd has become a skilled Pokémon photographer and is recognised all over the world for his skill, according to the New Pokémon Snap. Professor Mirror used to be his colleague, and he's come a long way from his days with Professor Oak. Todd's presence in the New Pokemon Snap isn't just for show; he continues to assist the players in completing their quest.

Todd appears early on to give photography advice to the player character. Todd also assisted Professor Mirror in the creation of the Neo-One, New Pokemon Snap's main car, which replaces the original's Zero-One. Todd was an earnest teenager with a clunky camera who was hired by Professor Oak to take photos of Pokemon in the original Pokemon Snap. Throughout the game, Todd goes on several photography expeditions and finally discovers "Pokemon Signs" that are linked to constellations in the night sky.

Todd Snap also appears as a trophy in Super Smash Bros. Melee. Todd was in possession of a ZERO-ONE all-terrain vehicle. This was his mobile truck, which came in handy during his journeys across Pokémon Island. It enables him to follow Mew through the mountainside, rivers, and even though the clouds.

Todd Snap is even more well-known thanks to his appearance in the Pokémon anime, where he flies with Ash, Misty, and Brock. Todd becomes popular for photographing Aerodactyl here. After that, he appeared as a Pokémon Reporter in Pokemon Adventures, where he meets Emerald on the Battle Frontier. Then, during the Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire segment, he made a cameo appearance in the ZERO-ONE.

IMAGE: Nintendo