New Pokemon Snap Triple Threat: Step By Step Guide For The Triple Threat Quest

Pokemon Snap is the latest Pokemon game, developed by popular Japanese game development company Bandai Namco. As of now, Pokemon Snap is only available to play on the Nintendo Switch console. The game is quite unique in comparison to the previous Pokemon games and has been getting a lot of positive reviews. The gameplay mechanics of this game are unique in the sense that players will have to capture the Pokemon in-game using a camera. Players can collect a large variety of Pokemon and finish various quests by exploring the Pokemon Snap map. One of the quests in the game includes the new Pokemon Snap Triple Threat quest. Read on to know how to get through the Pokemon Snap Triple Threat quest.

About Pokemon Snap Triple Threat Guide

One of the early quests in the game is called 'Triple Threat' where players will have to line up four Pokemon to take a picture. If players can take a picture of these 4 Pokemon in a single frame, they will have finished the Triple Threat mission. Here are the steps on how to finish the Triple Threat quest. You can also refer to the video down below for reference.

In order to complete the quest, you will need to visit the Founja Jungle during the night time.

As you travel through the Founja jungle, summon the 3 Yanmega Pokemon just before you reach Crystalbloom. You can use music to summon the Pokemon.

On the other side, you will find three Ariados. Scare away the two out in the open with the Yanmega.

At this point, use the Illumia Orb on the 3 Ariados which will make them fight the Yanemga. Then, the three Ariados and Yanmega will be visible in front of you.

Use the in-game camera to capture the picture with all 4 Pokemon in the frame.

About New Pokemon Snap Update

While the game is still fairly new, Bandai Namco has not wasted a lot of time putting out patch fixing updates. The developers released the Pokemon Snap Update 1.1 on April 30. The new update doesn't have any new content, but rather focuses on quality of life changes and bug fixes, which improves the gameplay and the performance significantly. If any players haven't updated the game yet, they should download the update asap for better performance. More importantly, players won't be able to play the game in multiplayer if they haven't yet updated it.

IMAGE: STILL FROM POKEMON SNAP