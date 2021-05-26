New Pokemon Snap Volcano Route: How To Unlock This Location In The Game?

In the New Pokemon Snap, the Fireflow Volcano has a lot of fire and rock-type Pokemon, as well as certain other high-altitude Pokemon like Altaria. There is an Illumina point on Fireflow Volcano as well, although there is only one pathway with no day or night. Continue reading the article for a guide on Fireflow Volcano as of the latest New Pokemon Snap update.

New Pokemon Snap Volcano

After photographing the shimmering Crystabloom and reaching research level 2 in the Sands (Night) course, players will be able to access the Fireflow Volcano course in New Pokemon Snap. It's one of the game's shortest, but it still manages to fit in a lot of Pokemon. There are 17 Pokemon in all in this course, and the majority of them can only be found and photographed here. Below mentioned are all the Pokemon for the 3 research levels in this course:

Research Level 1 Altaria Archeops Luxray Talonflame Monferno Graveler Aerodactyl Tyrantrum Charmander Slugma Torkoal

Research Level 2 Shinx Typhlosion

Research Level 3 Flareon Charizard Vivillon



So, how do you get this volcano to open up? First and foremost, you must complete Research Level 2 in Founja, which comprises Founja Jungle (Day) and Founja Jungle (Night) (Night). Then you can go to the Sweltering Sands after completing the Founja Jungle Illumina Spot (Day). Finally, to unlock the Fireflow Volcano on Voluca, raise this course to Research Level 2 and the Sweltering Sands (Night) to Research Level 2.

You will now have access to the Fire flow Illumina spot as well. You must increase the Fireflow Volcano course to Research Level 2 in order to do so. After that, rerun the course and enter the cave with blue lava by the other way to the right of the sleeping Tyrantrum. The Fireflow Volcano Illumina Spot is now available to you.

Once you've completed the game's main story, you can discover Ho-Oh by turning right at the start of the course and photographing it through a crevice in the rocks. Returning to the course and shooting it again after turning in the shot will result in three feathers spawning on the other route, which players must hit with an Illumina Orb and then snap.

