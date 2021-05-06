New Pokemon Snap: What Rare Pokemon Resides In The Whirlpool Of The New Pokemon Snap?

The whirlpool in previous versions of Pokemon Snap contained a rare Pokemon, but the whirlpool in New Pokemon Snap contains a Pokemon that is actually disappointing. Especially since the players won't be able to solve the encounter until late in the game. New Pokemon Snap players must first unlock the evening course for Maricopia Reef in order to solve the mystery surrounding the whirlpool. Continue reading to know what's in the whirlpool as of the New Pokemon Snap update.

New Pokemon Snap Whirlpool

As mentioned above, all this means that the players first need to finish New Pokemon Snap's main storyline and face the game's final Illumina Pokemon. Players can head to the whirlpool after unlocking the course and throwing as many objects (either Fluffruit or Illumina Orbs) as they can into it. A Blastoise will eventually emerge from the whirlpool, still in its shell and then it flies away using its water jets. So if you are expecting some super rare or legendary Pokemon in this reef whirlpool then that is not the case with the New Pokemon Snap.

You will be able to go through this experience once you have finished the main story. After which you will be able to see a message that is actually a notification that this course is finally unlocked for you. There is also a way by which the Blastoise can rise out of the whirlpool in a different way. Additionally, there is an "In the Maricopia Reef course", players can come across a Squirtle standing on a tall rock near the whirlpool. A Wingull can knock the Squirtle into the whirlpool if players strike it with a Fluffruit. The Blastoise should rise out of the whirlpool and take off as before after spiralling around the whirlpool for a while.

One thing that players of the New Pokemon Snap can enjoy is that the Images that you take during your study in New Pokémon Snap can be saved to your personal album, which is different from your Pokémon Photodex. You can use the re-snap feature to change the brightness, blur, zoom, and other aspects of your images when you finish a course and are about to save photos to your folder.

IMAGE: Nintendo