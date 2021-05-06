New Pokemon Snap: Where To Find And Take Snaps Of The Water Pokemon Blastoise?

For those who want to find Blastoise, On Beach (Day) with research-level 3, you can easily spot a Blastoise sleeping on the beach shore. Now all you need to do is hit it using a Fluffruit once and this will wake him up. Take a picture and you will obtain 1 Star. Continue reading to know about some of the Pokemon that you will meet early in the game along with the new Pokemon Snap Lapras location.

New Pokemon Snap Locations

To obtain a 2 Star photo of Blastoise, you will have to do the same as 1 Star but you will have to hit him twice. After you hit him once you need to wait till he starts eating the Fluffruit before taking a picture. Lapras in the game can be spotted at the Maricopia Reef location and completing the current snaps for this Pokemon will require you to take the pictures during day time. Level 1 is - Just a normal day. This is obtained by taking a simple picture of Lapras.

New Pokemon Snap Update - Six Illumina Pokemon

Xerneas The first thing you need to do is get through the Ruins of Remembrance course. There will be a lot of monuments with a Crystabloom in that area and your job is to hit them using an Illumina Orb. This will unlock the Illumina Spot of this course.

Volcarona Players will first need to make it to level 2 of the Research on the Volcano course before they will be given access to this area. Play this course again and this time use the exit near the ruins, this will in turn unlock the course’s Illumina Spot.

Milotic To discover Milotic’s location, you’ll need to reach Research Level 2 on the Elsewhere Forest course. It shouldn’t take long, and doing so should trigger a version of the usual scene that informs you that an Illumina Spot has been found at that location.

Steelix Among all the 6 Pokemon, Steelix is easy to unlock and you need to get to Level 2 of research. Scan the large green rock that you will be able to spot somewhere near the exit.

Meganium Completing the night version of the Park course will unlock this course and Meganium is also the first Pokemon that will be introduced to you on this Illumina course. After that, you just need to wait for Professor Mirror for unlocking the Florio Nature Park Illumina Spot.

Wishiwashi Find a Frillish and take a picture of it. This can be done by using some Fluffruit and doing this will give you access to pink Illumina Orbs. Now, there will be a big boulder nearby but you can make the Clawitzer destroy this boulder by using the pink Illumina orbs.



IMAGE: Nintendo