New Pokemon Snap: Where To Find Mew? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

New Pokémon Snap is a 2021 on-rails first-person photography game developed by Bandai Namco Studios and published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for the Nintendo Switch. It was first announced in July 2020 and released all around the globe on April 30th, 2021. In this game, Players travel in the Lental region using an on-rails hovercraft and research Pokémon by photographing them. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the plot details of New Pokemon Snap, where to find Mew in New Pokemon Snap and more.

The plot details of New Pokemon Snap

In this game, a player photographs Pokémon in their natural habitats to build a Photodex, using fruit to lure them closer. In New Pokémon Snap, the player is a Pokémon photographer who visits various islands in the Lental region to help the research studies of Professor Mirror and his assistants Rita and Phil. The research lab located in the Lental region is called the Laboratory of Ecological and Natural Sciences. Taking photographs of various Pokemon helps the player build a photo collection called a Photodex. The game features over 200 Pokemon that a player can take photographs of. In addition to adding photos to the Photodex, the player also helps investigate the Illumina phenomenon, where Pokémon and plants appear to have a special glow. In the next section, we will have a look at where to find Mew in New Pokemon Go Snap.

Where to find Mew in New Pokemon Snap?

Mew is one of the 10 Legendary Pokémon you can photograph in New Pokémon Snap. You need to lure Mew out of hiding and snap quickly. There are several hidden Legendary and Mythical Pokémon you can find and photograph in New Pokémon Snap, and one of the most difficult to capture in a photo is Mew, the favourite Pokemon of the fans of this game. To find Mew, you are going to need to beat the main campaign of New Pokémon Snap at least once. You will also need to perfect your aim with Fluffruit, making sure you are able to hit quick-moving targets. Mew stays in its magenta orb, only breaking out when hit with a Fluffruit, and you will need Mew to appear for at least three pictures to get a four-star shot of the famous Mythical Pokemon. To lure Mew out of hiding in New Pokémon Snap, you will need to begin the Founja Jungle, Night stage at Research Level 2. At the start of the level, before moving, you should turn the Neo-One around. You will see two Morelull. Playing a Melody toward the Morelull on the research camera's music player will cause a magenta bubble to emerge from a cave behind you. You will need to hit the sphere with a Fluffruit to get Mew to emerge from the orb for a few seconds. You will need to snap a quick photo before Mew returns to the orb and continues moving. If you want to get a four-star shot of Mew at the end of the level, then you need to hit the orb with a Fluffruit again and get more photos of Mew as they progress forward. If they don't manage to hit Mew's orb or snap a photo, Mew will float deeper into the forest and disappear. Hitting Mew with Fluffruit and grabbing pictures ensures they will follow you all the way to the end of the course. Once you reach the ancient ruins and the waterfall, you will need to play the Melody again. Mew should then appear right in front of the Neo-One without the bubble. You can take this opportunity to get a good close-up shot, which usually results in a four-star photo.

