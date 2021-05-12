New Pokemon Snap: Where To Find Sandygast? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

New Pokemon Snap is making a big splash in the gaming community for sure. Many players state that they are particularly impressed with the structure and overall interface of the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the plot details of New Pokemon Snap, where to find Sandygast in New Pokemon Snap and more.

Where to find Sandygast in New Pokemon Snap?

You will be able to find Sandygast at the end of the Beach course at night, which should come as no surprise. What isn’t obvious though, is the fact that it’s hidden in plain sight. Sandygast looks like a regular shovel in the sand, but when you throw an Illumina Orb at it, it will appear in a much more recognizable form. In true Ghost-type fashion, Sandygast scares all of the other Pokemon that are gathered near it. When it finally emerges from the ground, you will get a great opportunity to snap a three or four-star photo of Sandygast. In the next section, we will have a look at how to complete the Bigger Even Bigger quest.

How to complete the Bigger Even Bigger quest?

In the Bigger Even Bigger quest in the Blushing Beach section of New Pokemon Snap, you will be able to see Sandygast. To complete Bigger Even Bigger, use Fluffruit to lure Crabcrawler to Sandygast. Snap a photo of Sandygast after it reaches full size after attacking the Crabcrawler. And that is all you need to know when it comes to finding Sandygast and how to complete the bigger even bigger quest.

New Pokemon Snap update

The plot details of New Pokemon Snap

In this game, a player photographs Pokémon in their natural habitats to build a Photodex, using fruit to lure them closer. In New Pokémon Snap, the player is a Pokémon photographer who visits various islands in the Lental region to help the research studies of Professor Mirror and his assistants Rita and Phil. The research lab located in the Lental region is called the Laboratory of Ecological and Natural Sciences. Taking photographs of various Pokemon helps the player build a photo collection called a Photodex. The game features over 200 Pokemon that a player can take photographs of. In addition to adding photos to the Photodex, the player also helps investigate the Illumina phenomenon, where Pokémon and plants appear to have a special glow.

IMAGE: NINTENDO TWITTER