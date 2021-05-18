New Pokemon Snap: Where To Find The Legendary Shaymin Pokemon? Locations Revealed

Pokemon Snap is the latest Pokemon game, developed by popular Japanese game development company Bandai Namco. There are over 200 Pokemon to collect in the new Pokemon Snap game. However, there only a very small number of legendary Pokemon available. In this article, we'll take a look at how to find Shaymin in the new Pokemon Snap.

How to Find Shaymin in New Pokemon Snap

Shaymin is one of the very few legendary Pokemon that are available in the Pokemon Snap. The legendary Shaymin first made its appearance in the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl game. In Pokemon Snap, players can catch the legendary Shaymin after they have finished the main quest. Once players have finished the main quest, players can find the Pokemon at different locations at different levels. Here are all the locations where you can find Shaymin.

Florio Nature Park Level 2: During the day and night in different locations.

Florio Nature Park Level 3: During the day and night in different locations.

Florio Island Illumina Spot Level 2: Players can find Shaymin when they encounter Magnium

About Pokemon Snap

Pokemon Snap has gained immense popularity since it was released publicly. As of now, the new Pokemon Snap is only available to play on the Nintendo Switch console. The game is quite unique in comparison to the previous Pokemon games and has been getting a lot of positive reviews. The gameplay mechanics of this game are unique in the sense that players will have to capture photos of the various Pokemon using an in-game camera. Players can collect a large variety of Pokemon and finish various quests by exploring the Pokemon Snap map.

New Pokemon Snap Update

While the game is still fairly new, Bandai Namco has not wasted a lot of time putting out patch fixing updates. The developers released the Pokemon Snap Update 1.1 on April 30. The new update doesn't have any new content, but rather focuses on quality of life changes and bug fixes, which improves the gameplay and the performance significantly. If any players haven't updated the game yet, they should download the update asap for better performance. More importantly, players won't be able to play the game in multiplayer if they haven't yet updated it. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Snap and gaming.

IMAGE: POKEMON SNAP