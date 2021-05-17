New Pokemon Snap Why So Still Request Guide: How To Make Leafeon & Swampert Play Together?

The new Pokemon Snap "Why So Still" is one of the requests that players will complete during the Founja Jungle's night course ( the course needs to be at Research Level 2 or higher). It revolves around photographing a Swampert in motion. To begin, players must unlock a number of items before they can complete this request. Continue reading the article for a guide on this quest as of the latest Pokemon Snap update.

New Pokemon Snap Why So Still Request Guide

Throwing an Illumina Orb at the course's first Crystabloom unlocks this alternate path, which can be accessed on subsequent trips by using the Scan feature when prompted. Two other Pokemon that the players can find here are Ariados and Leafeon and players need to remember that before they access the swamp route, they first need to prompt Leafeon to enter before them. This is important as Leafeon has a role to play for this quest and you will have to throw a Fluffruit at it so that it enters the swamp route.

Leafeon will be standing under three Ariados once you've entered the swamp road. To spook Leafeon into the swamp with Swampert, use the Melody player to make the three Ariados lunge downward. Leafeon would instead run into the tree hole if you wait too long. It's best if you time the Melody with the time when Leafeon looks up.

When all these events are perfectly timed, it will cause the Leafeon to fall into a nearby pool of water, and thereby waking up the slumbering Swampert. One final task to do after all this is to get the Swampert and Leafeon to play with each other. This is also pretty easy as the players simply need to throw Illumina Orbs at them. Now the players can start taking the snapshots of these two (specifically Swampert ) in order to obtain a four-star photo and complete ''Why So Still''. One more thing to note is that the Crown 2 sticker is rewarded right after completing the ''Why So Still?'' request and can be used when editing photos.

