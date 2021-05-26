New Pokemon Snap Wishiwashi: Here's How To Capture The Second Illumina Pokemon

In New Pokemon Snap players will keep encountering new and exotic Pokemon in different regions of the game. Some quests will be provided to the players that will revolve around a certain Pokemon. Players will have to complete specific tasks in order to capture the Pokemon behaving in a certain manner. One of the Pokemon players who's having trouble capturing is Wishiwashi. Many players want to learn more about New Pokemon Snap Wishiwashi.

New Pokemon Snap Wishiwashi

Wishiwashi is an Illumina Pokemon, there 6 Illumina Pokemon in the game and the players need to capture all of them to complete the campaign. Illumina Pokemon are special ones and there is an added amount of effort needed to capture these Pokemon correctly. Capturing certain Illumina Pokemon would need some puzzle-solving skills from the players. This guide will help explain to the players how to capture Wishiwashi in New Pokemon Snap. Check out the New Pokemon Snap Wishiwashi guide below:

This Pokemon will take the players to the Lental Seafloor area.

In this area, the players will find a lot of solo Wishiwashi swimming. The players need to make a school of this fish-type Pokemon in order to capture the Illumina Wishiwashi.

To encourage the Wishiwashi to form a school the players will have to constantly toss Illumina Orbs at them until they become one unit.

After they have formed one unit, the players will again have to keep throwing Illumina Orbs at the group so that they start forming patterns on their body.

Once those patterns start forming the players will have a very short time to capture the image of the Illumina Wishiwashi in its glory.

The players will have 3 chances to form a school and capture the Illumina Wishiwashi.

Completing this quest will unlock the Swirling Energy Lentalk request for the players.

New Pokemon Snap Update 1.1

The New Pokemon Snap has already received its first update. The game has just been released and new games tend to have certain bugs and issues that are remedied through these patches. New Pokemon Snap Update 1.1 was released on the 30th of April and it fixes certain bugs and issues that will help the players play the game more comfortably. This update should be performed urgently on every game as it will keep the smooth functioning going and more importantly, the players would not be able to use online features until they update the game on their devices.

IMAGE: NEWPOKEMONSNAP WEBSITE