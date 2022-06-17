New State Mobile June Update Is Out For Android, IOS: Here Are All The New Features

Krafton has released the June update for New State Mobile and the update is live on Android and iOS. This update marks the launch of the battle royale game’s collaboration with Line Friends, a global character brand enjoyed by many, as players can experience the joy of major characters including Brown, Colly and Sally through various in-game content. The Line Friends collaboration is now live and is available until July 21.

The June update also comes with a new Survivor Pass and additional weapon customization slots for the Micro UZI and M16A4.

Find a list of all the new features added with the June update of New State Mobile below.

New features released with New State Mobile June update