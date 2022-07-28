New State Mobile x Assassin's Creed: Event schedule, rewards and other details to know

Quick links:
Today, Krafton announced its partnership with Ubisoft on a collaboration that will bring the world of Assassin’s Creed to New State Mobile this August. When the tales of the Animus become the realities of the battlegrounds, players will have the chance to acquire Assassin’s Creed-themed in-game items and participate in a series of exclusive collaboration events. Key highlights of Krafton's partnership with Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed are given below.
As a part of Krafton's collaboration with Assassin's Creed, the in-game event will begin on August 18 and will last till September 21, 2022. Hence, players will have three days to claim all the exclusive items and rewards by logging in to the game.
Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed series has sold more than 155 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin’s Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.
In related news, New State Mobile's July update is live on Android and iOS, on App Store and Google Play Store respectively. This update introduces the new Team Deathmatch map ‘Exhibit Hall,’ the new MP-155 Ultima shotgun, additional weapon customisation options, Vol. 9 of the Survivor Pass and an overhaul to the Troi Extreme mode.