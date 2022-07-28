New State Mobile x Assassin's Creed: Event schedule, rewards and other details to know

Today, Krafton announced its partnership with Ubisoft on a collaboration that will bring the world of Assassin’s Creed to New State Mobile this August. When the tales of the Animus become the realities of the battlegrounds, players will have the chance to acquire Assassin’s Creed-themed in-game items and participate in a series of exclusive collaboration events. Key highlights of Krafton's partnership with Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed are given below.

New State Mobile x Assassin's Creed event schedule

As a part of Krafton's collaboration with Assassin's Creed, the in-game event will begin on August 18 and will last till September 21, 2022. Hence, players will have three days to claim all the exclusive items and rewards by logging in to the game.

If It Looks Like an Assassin or Templar… : During the collaboration, players can obtain over 30 unique Assassin's Creed-themed costumes, weapon skins, and items through limited-time events and collaboration crates, including: Ezio's Outfit from Assassin's Creed Brotherhood Shay's Outfit from Assassin's Creed Rogue Upgradeable SIG-MCX Skin Vehicle Skins (x2) Parachute Skin Wappen

: During the collaboration, players can obtain over 30 unique Assassin's Creed-themed costumes, weapon skins, and items through limited-time events and collaboration crates, including: Rewards From the Brotherhood: Players who log into New State Mobile during the collaboration event will receive daily log-in rewards. Players can obtain more rewards by completing story missions to find out the truth behind the rumoured presence of Templars and Assassins in Erangel and Troi. Stay tuned for more info!

More about Assasins's Creed

Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed series has sold more than 155 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin’s Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.

In related news, New State Mobile's July update is live on Android and iOS, on App Store and Google Play Store respectively. This update introduces the new Team Deathmatch map ‘Exhibit Hall,’ the new MP-155 Ultima shotgun, additional weapon customisation options, Vol. 9 of the Survivor Pass and an overhaul to the Troi Extreme mode.