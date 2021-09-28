New World Crashing On Launch Error Fix: Full Guide To Fix This New World Bug

Amazon has managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the gamers after the release of their New World. Makers have released the game on September 28 and Amazon Games Orange County is responsible for the game development. But it seems that the makers have missed some errors like New World crashing on launch and a black screen popping every time the game tries to connect to a server. These New World errors have been picked up by the gamers and they have been asking questions like ‘how to fix New World launch error and Black Screen error?’ To help out these players here is a full guide to help fix these minor errors in the game. Read more

How To Fix New World Launch Error?

The players will first need to verify the integrity of the game. This can be seen by accessing the game’s Steam page. Then the players will need to open their go-to game library and click “New World” and select “Properties.” Then click on “ Local Files” and select the “Verify integrity of game files” option. Check if your device has a faulty or outdated graphics driver. The minimum requirement for the game is NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 670 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or better. Then try sand Reboot your system and reinstall the game.

Following these steps can help the users fix both the above-mentioned questions about the errors found in Amazon’s New World. There is also a possibility that your device is not compatible to run the game seamlessly. Because of the lack of processing power, the game might be malfunctioning. So check out a list of New World system requirements that should be followed to run the game seamlessly.

New World PC Requirements

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-2400 / AMD CPU with 4 physical cores @ 3Ghz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 670 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or better

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements