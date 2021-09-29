New World Queue Time Issue Picked Up By Amazon Games Developers: Read On To Know More

Amazon Games has just entered the gaming industry with the launch of their 'New World' game. The players have given this open-world MMO PC game a positive review but few users are reportedly facing minor issues like long queue time. However, the developers at Amazon Games have now started working on lowering the queue time to minimal levels. Currently, these changes have already been added to the EU Central, North America West, North America East and Australia servers. Makers have also brought in additional worlds to these servers hoping to get more of an even spread of players. Makers have also promised to monitor the world congestion as it increases.

Thank you everyone for the tremendous launch day support! We are aware of login queues and server issues, the team is working hard to get them addressed and get everyone in and playing! Thank you for your patience. — New World (@playnewworld) September 28, 2021

All we know about Amazon's New World

The game managed to dominate the gaming industry since it was released. Soon, Amazon’s New World became Steam's most-played game of the year, by crossing more a mark of more than 700,000 concurrent players. New World managed to beat the record set by Valheilm. Makers have promised to not stop the flow of updates released for the game. It is mostly to get rid of all the bugs and errors seen in the game. It is common to see some minor bugs pop up in new games but it seems like Amazon is putting in all efforts to keep their game flawless.

New World System Requirements

It is extremely important to play the game on a compatible PC to enjoy the game seamlessly. Because of the lack of processing power, the game might be malfunctioning. Most of the fixes were made during the New World Beta releases. So have a look at this list of New World system requirements that should get the game running without any issues.

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-2400 / AMD CPU with 4 physical cores @ 3Ghz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 670 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or better

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements