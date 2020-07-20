NFS Heat PC Requirement: Minimum And Recommended PC Specifications

NFS Heat PC is a popular racing game that has been created by Ghost Games and distributed by EA. The game is one of the most-played racing games that is available on Windows, PS and Xbox One. Currently, the players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. We have picked up some of the most asked questions on social media and have answered them.

Since the last few days, a number of players have been asking things like what are NFS heat PC requirements. These details are laid out on EA’s official website and one can easily look it up there. But if you still have not figured it out, then you can have a look at our guide for NFS Heat PC requirements. These specifications have been given by the makers of the game themselves and thus have been directly picked up from EA’s official website.

NFS Heat PC requirements

Minimum Specifications

OS: Windows 10

Processor (AMD): FX-6350 or equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i5-3570 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon 7970/Radeon R9 280x or equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 760 or equivalent

Direct X: 11

Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS

Hard Drive Space: 50 GB

Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 1300X or equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i7-4790 or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 480 or equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1060 or equivalent

Direct X: 11

Online Connection Requirements: 512 kbps

Hard Drive Space: 50 GB

More about NFS Heat

NFS Heat is the 24th addition to the famous NFS gaming franchise. The game was a special release for the makers as it commemorates NFS’ 25th anniversary. The game was released on November 8, 2020, and it is set in a fictionalised version of Miami, Florida. NFS Heat’s open-world is called Palm City and it has featured around 127 cars from 33 manufacturers. This game also brought back the popular car producers, Ferrari which was absent from their previous game, NFS Payback. The makers have also released an interesting thing about the car customisation for this particular game. An application called NFS Heat Studio has been released for iOS and Android devices. The makers had recently announced that the game will be supported for cross-platform play. This means NFS Heat can be played on different platforms simultaneously. The makers announced this on June 9, 2020.

