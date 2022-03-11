Amid the Russia Ukraine war, several companies have stopped their operations in Russia and Belarus. The latest video game company to take a stand against Russia is Niantic. The Pokemon Go creator has announced that its games will not be available to download in Russia and Belarus. Earlier this week, Electronic Arts and CD Projekt Red also announced a similar stand on the current situation. Read along to know more.

In a recent tweet, Niantic has clarified its stand on the Russia-Ukraine war scenario. The video game giant has said that “we stand with the global community in hoping for peace and a rapid resolution to the violence and suffering in Ukraine. Niantic’s games are no longer available for download in Russia and Belarus, and gameplay will also be suspended there shortly.” It is worth mentioning that Niantic is not the first company to take such an action.

Earlier this week, several video game companies including Nintendo, Sony, Activision Blizzard, and Electronic Arts announced that they are either halting their sales in Russia or removing the Russian elements (like the teams from titles like FIFA and NHL, and the Russian helicopter skin from Battlefield 2042). NianticLabs is the creator of popular games like Pokemon Go and Pikmin Bloom.

Activision Blizzard halts sales in Russia

In an official press release, Activision Blizzard says "we are announcing that Activision Blizzard will be suspending new sales of and in our games in Russia while this conflict continues. We will continue to look at ways to support the Ukrainian people." The President and COO of Activision Blizzard, Daniel Alegre says in a statement that "I want to reassure you that the safety of our employees is our leadership team's top priority. We are doing everything possible to assist employees, and their families, who are being directly affected by this tragedy."

Epic Games joins the list of companies to stop commerce with Russia

Shortly after Activision's announcement, Epic Games also announced its stand on the Russia-Ukraine war. In a tweet from the official Epic Games Newsroom account, the company says that it "is stopping commerce with Russia in our games in response to its invasion of Ukraine. We're not blocking access for the same reason other communication tools remain online: the free world should keep all lines for dialogue open." Epic Games and Activision Blizzard are not the first game development companies to halt their sales in Russia.

Image: NIANTIC/AP