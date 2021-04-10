​NieR Automata: Here's How You Can Get All The 26 Different Endings Of The Game

NieR Automata is a popular action role-playing game that has managed to gain a lot of attention for its ending. The players have recently been trying to figure out a lot of information about the NieR Automata endings. So to help them, we have managed to gather some information about the same. Read more about NieR Automata endings.

About Nier Automata endings

The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions about the game including how many endings are there in Nier Automata and how long is Nier Automata. This is because the makers have managed to add a number of alternate endings in the game and this has certainly got the players extremely excited for the same. We have a lot more information about this new game that will clear all your doubts. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Nier Automata.

There are a total of 26 different endings in the game and almost each and every one of them is a silly joke. The players will need to do specific tasks in the game in order to trigger any of these endings. To help out our viewers, we have managed to get a small video from Youtube that could show how to get Nier Automata all endings easily. According to the players, the game will require a total of 30-40 hours of your time to complete it fully. Approximately, 18 hours will be required just to complete the side missions and experiencing all these endings is certainly a must. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about the game itself.

More about NieR Automata

NieR Automata is a popular action role-playing game that has been developed by PlatinumGames and published by Square Enix. The game is basically a sequel to the 2010 release NieR that was released as a spin-off and sequel of the popular Drakengard gaming series. The players first got to know about the game during the 2015 Electronic Entertainment Expo and since then there is a certain hype created around it. As of February 2021, the game has managed to sell over 5.5 million copies all over the globe.

Promo Image Source: Nier Game Twitter