Nier Automata System Requirements: Minimum And Recommended Settings To Play The Game

Nier Automata is a popular action role-playing game that was released in 2017. Since then, the players have been curious about this game and have been trying to figure out a lot of information related to the game. They are currently trying to find Nier Automata system requirements. So to help them out, we have listed all the information we have about it.

Nier Automata PC Requirements

Nier Automata size is comparatively small but it does require a total of 50 Gb of free space on your system. The game also requires a basic amount of power to run seamlessly. So we have managed to get the minimum and recommended Nier Automata PC requirements. This was taken from the official page of Nier Automata on Steam. Apart from that, the players are also asking about the total time a player takes to complete the game. The main story of the game will take around 21h 05m to complete fully. To complete the game including all the side missions will take approximately 38h 16m. Some players have even invested around 62h 58m to complete the game and win every trophy there is in the game.

Nier Automata system requirements (Minimum)

OS: Windows 7 /8.1 /10 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i3 2100 or AMD A8-6500

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 VRAM 2GB or AMD Radeon R9 270X VRAM 2GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX® 11 supported

Additional Notes: Mouse, keyboard and gamepad (XInput only). Screen resolution: 1280x720. This product only supports MS-IME keyboard input. There is a possibility that other IME will not function correctly with it.

Nier Automata system requirements (Recommended)

OS: Windows 8.1 /10 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 4670 or AMD A10-7850K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 VRAM 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 380X VRAM 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX® 11 supported

Additional Notes: Mouse, keyboard and gamepad (XInput only). Screen resolution: 1920x1080. Depending on the monitor and PC graphics card environment and setup used, this title can expand its display resolution to 4K. However, please be aware that 4K resolutions are not officially supported. This product only supports MS-IME keyboard input. There is a possibility that other IME will not function correctly with it.

Promo Image Source: NieRGame Twitter