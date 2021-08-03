Nier Reincarnation Character Change: How To Reroll Character In This Gacha Based Game

Nier Reincarnation is one of the latest games that has been released by Square Enix for Android and iOS. The game revolves around a Gacha Based theme and the players are required to summon a hero after the tutorial ends in the game. This is a complete random callout to any random hero. So some of the players have been trying to learn how to get a different hero during this callout. The users have currently been asking specific questions like How To Reroll In Nier Reincarnation and How to change character in Nier Reincarnation? To help them here is all the information about the Nier Reincarnation characters. Read more

How To Reroll In Nier Reincarnation?

First, the players are required to open the game and link it with one of their social accounts like Google or Facebook

Then they will need to finish the entire tutorial. Keep in mind that the entire tutorial might just have 2 or 3 fights.

Then the players will be able to summon a character in the game.

If the players are happy with the character then keep on playing the game.

If not, then they will need to exit the game right then.

Then they will need to open android settings and find the storage button.

Under the storage menu, then they need to click on Nier

Then they need to choose the “clear data” option and select “ok”

This will restart their games from the beginning.

Try this technique till you find your desired character.

Nier Reincarnation character list

Currently, the makers are working on hosting a Nier event on the global release day of this game. Participating in this event can give the players characters like A2 and 2B for no additional cost. Having things like A2, 2B, and 20000 gems might just be the

head start needed to dominate this game after it has been released. Apart from this, the users have also been trying to search about the Nier Reincarnation character list. To help them, here is a list of all the characters in Nier Reincarnation. Read