Nier Reincarnation Character Change: How To Reroll Character In This Gacha Based Game

Quick links:
IMAGE: NIER REINCARNATION TWITTER
Nier Reincarnation is one of the latest games that has been released by Square Enix for Android and iOS. The game revolves around a Gacha Based theme and the players are required to summon a hero after the tutorial ends in the game. This is a complete random callout to any random hero. So some of the players have been trying to learn how to get a different hero during this callout. The users have currently been asking specific questions like How To Reroll In Nier Reincarnation and How to change character in Nier Reincarnation? To help them here is all the information about the Nier Reincarnation characters. Read more
Currently, the makers are working on hosting a Nier event on the global release day of this game. Participating in this event can give the players characters like A2 and 2B for no additional cost. Having things like A2, 2B, and 20000 gems might just be the
head start needed to dominate this game after it has been released. Apart from this, the users have also been trying to search about the Nier Reincarnation character list. To help them, here is a list of all the characters in Nier Reincarnation. Read