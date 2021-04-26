Nier Replicant All Endings Explained: See How To Achieve The New Ending E In The Game

The original Nier Replicant has been rereleased in 2021 with the name Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139. The game wasn't very popular when it originally came out in 2010, but the remastered version that was released recently has been getting a lot of praise from the gaming community. Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is a fantasy action RPG game with an immersive story and the updated visuals add a new brilliance to the game.

The updated game has a long storyline that will keep players engaged for long hours. Moreover, the game has multiple endings. Players can play a total of 5 different endings to Nier Replicant. All Nier Replicant endings are named with letters A to E. Take a look at Nier Replicant's all endings and how to achieve each one of them.

How to get all endings in Nier Replicant?

Ending A

In order to finish Ending A, all you have to do is play the game from start to finish. The default ending of the game is the first ending, which is Ending A. Once you have unlocked the Ending A, you can start working on playing other endings.

Ending B

Once you have finished the first ending, just reload the game's saved files and start playing the second half of the game. As you play the second half, you will get new cut scenes in between the gameplay which will alter the storyline. Go about finishing the game with the new cutscenes, and as you defeat the final boss, you will be able to see the new ending of the game.

Ending C and D

In order to finish the Ending C of Nier Replicant, all you need to do is play through the Ending B, while collecting all 33 weapons in the game. Once you collect all 33 weapons and defeat the final boss, you will get two options. You can choose to 'Save' the boss's life or you can choose to 'Kill' them. If you choose to kill the final boss, you will get the ending C whereas if you choose to save the boss, you will get the Ending D.

Ending E

While the above 4 endings were available in the original game, the ending E has been added into the remastered newer version of the game. Once players have achieved all the A to D endings, players will have to start a new game, with a new name for their character. As you play the game, a new character called Kaine will become available, you can get to the Nier Replicant Ending E using Kaine as a playable character.

How Long is Nier Replicant?

The first playthrough for finishing the default Ending A of Nier Replicant will take users around 20 hours or more. In order to finish all endings of the game, players will need to invest a lot more hours into the game. Stay tuned for more updates on Nier Replicant and gaming.

