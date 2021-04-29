Nier Replicant Missable Quests: Know How Many Quests To Complete For All The Rewards

Nier Replicant has been one of the most popular games released by Square Enix for a long time now. The makers have certainly added a number of different side quests and missions to do in the game that has gained a lot of attention from the gamers. They have been asking some specific questions related to Nier Replicant side quests. Read here.
Nier Replicant Missable Quests
The players are trying to find some information related to Nier Replicant missable quests. This is only because the players are not required to do all the quests in the game. Village Handyman, Jack of All Trades, and Go-To Guy achievements need the players to complete 10, 20, and 30 quests respectively. Thus if the players are capable to get all the trophies in the game with just completing 30 of these Nier Replicant side quests, then why waste time on the remaining 4-6 quests. Thus the players can assume any 6 of these parts one wants to be Nier Replicant missable side quests. Apart from this, here is a complete list of all the part one quests in Nier Replicant.
- A Dog Astray: Village, Northern Plains: 1,000 gold
- A Return to Shopping: Village, Seafront: Tulip bulb, bounty fertilizer, 2,000 gold
- A Signature Dish: Seafront:5,000 gold
- A Signature Dish: Seafront: 20,000 gold
- Boar Hunt!: Village, Northern Plains: Boar Tusk, 1,000 gold
- Boar Hunt!: Village, Northern Plains: 5,000 gold
- Book Smarts: Village: 500 gold
- Closure: Village, Seafront: -
- Fragile Delivery: Village, The Aerie: 1,450 gold
- Fragile Delivery 2: Village, Seafront: 1,500 gold
- Fragile Delivery 3: Village, Facade: 2,900 gold
- Herbal Remedies: Village: 500 gold
- Item Unknown: Facade: 3,000 gold
- Letter to a Lover: Seafront, The Aerie: 3,000 gold
- Old-Fashioned Home Cooking: Village, Northern Plains: 1,500 gold
- On the Wings of Eagles: Village, The Aerie: 2,000 gold
- Shopping List: Village, Seafront: 500 gold, unlocks Garden
- The Ballad of the Twins: Village, The Junk Heap, Northern Plains, Seafront: -
- The Fisherman’s Gambit: Seafront: Improved fishing skill
- The Fisherman’s Gambit Part 2: Seafront: Improved fishing skill
- The Fisherman’s Gambit, Part 3: Seafront, Northern Plains: Improved fishing skill
- The Gatekeeper’s Errand: Village: Improved fishing skill
- The Lighthouse Lady’s Wrath: Village, Seafront: Improved fishing skill
- The Littlest Hero: Facade: 500 gold
- The Lost Eggs : Village: 1,000 gold
- The Missing Girl: Facade: 10,000 gold
- The New Merchant in Town: Seafront: Health Salve
- The Postman’s Request: Village, Seafront: 10,000 gold
- The Pride of a Lover: Seafront: 10,000 gold
- The Runaway Son: Village: 1,000 gold
- The Tangled Message: Facade: 30,000 gold
- The Tavern Keeper’s Grandmother: Village, Northern Plains, Seafront: 10,000 gold
- Yonah’s Cooking: Village, Southern Plains: 2,000 gold
- Yonah’s Gift: Village, Seafront, Facade
Promo Image Source: Nier Replicant Twitter