Nier Replicant Missable Quests: Know How Many Quests To Complete For All The Rewards

Nier Replicant has been one of the most popular games released by Square Enix for a long time now. The makers have certainly added a number of different side quests and missions to do in the game that has gained a lot of attention from the gamers. They have been asking some specific questions related to Nier Replicant side quests. Read here.

Nier Replicant Missable Quests

The players are trying to find some information related to Nier Replicant missable quests. This is only because the players are not required to do all the quests in the game. Village Handyman, Jack of All Trades, and Go-To Guy achievements need the players to complete 10, 20, and 30 quests respectively. Thus if the players are capable to get all the trophies in the game with just completing 30 of these Nier Replicant side quests, then why waste time on the remaining 4-6 quests. Thus the players can assume any 6 of these parts one wants to be Nier Replicant missable side quests. Apart from this, here is a complete list of all the part one quests in Nier Replicant.

A Dog Astray: Village, Northern Plains: 1,000 gold

A Return to Shopping: Village, Seafront: Tulip bulb, bounty fertilizer, 2,000 gold

A Signature Dish: Seafront:5,000 gold

A Signature Dish: Seafront: 20,000 gold

Boar Hunt!: Village, Northern Plains: Boar Tusk, 1,000 gold

Boar Hunt!: Village, Northern Plains: 5,000 gold

Book Smarts: Village: 500 gold

Closure: Village, Seafront: -

Fragile Delivery: Village, The Aerie: 1,450 gold

Fragile Delivery 2: Village, Seafront: 1,500 gold

Fragile Delivery 3: Village, Facade: 2,900 gold

Herbal Remedies: Village: 500 gold

Item Unknown: Facade: 3,000 gold

Letter to a Lover: Seafront, The Aerie: 3,000 gold

Old-Fashioned Home Cooking: Village, Northern Plains: 1,500 gold

On the Wings of Eagles: Village, The Aerie: 2,000 gold

Shopping List: Village, Seafront: 500 gold, unlocks Garden

The Ballad of the Twins: Village, The Junk Heap, Northern Plains, Seafront: -

The Fisherman’s Gambit: Seafront: Improved fishing skill

The Fisherman’s Gambit Part 2: Seafront: Improved fishing skill

The Fisherman’s Gambit, Part 3: Seafront, Northern Plains: Improved fishing skill

The Gatekeeper’s Errand: Village: Improved fishing skill

The Lighthouse Lady’s Wrath: Village, Seafront: Improved fishing skill

The Littlest Hero: Facade: 500 gold

The Lost Eggs : Village: 1,000 gold

The Missing Girl: Facade: 10,000 gold

The New Merchant in Town: Seafront: Health Salve

The Postman’s Request: Village, Seafront: 10,000 gold

The Pride of a Lover: Seafront: 10,000 gold

The Runaway Son: Village: 1,000 gold

The Tangled Message: Facade: 30,000 gold

The Tavern Keeper’s Grandmother: Village, Northern Plains, Seafront: 10,000 gold

Yonah’s Cooking: Village, Southern Plains: 2,000 gold

Yonah’s Gift: Village, Seafront, Facade

Promo Image Source: Nier Replicant Twitter