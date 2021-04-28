Nier Replicant Part 1 Side Quests: Locations And Rewards To Complete The Side Quests

Nier Replicant has been one of the most popular games released by Square Enix since a long time now. The makers have certainly added a number of different side quests and missions to do in the game that has gained a lot of attention from the gamers. They have been asking some specific questions related to Nier Replicant part 1 side quests. Read

Nier Replicant Side Quests

The Nier Replicant side quests have been divided into two different parts in the game. Each side quest requires the players to complete a specific task that will help them complete the story quicker. Here are all the Nier Replicant part 1 side quests locations and their rewards.

A Dog Astray: Village, Northern Plains: 1,000 gold

A Return to Shopping: Village, Seafront: Tulip bulb, bounty fertilizer, 2,000 gold

A Signature Dish: Seafront:5,000 gold

A Signature Dish: Seafront: 20,000 gold

Book Smarts: Village: 500 gold

Closure: Village, Seafront: -

Fragile Delivery: Village, The Aerie: 1,450 gold

Fragile Delivery 2: Village, Seafront: 1,500 gold

Fragile Delivery 3: Village, Facade: 2,900 gold

Herbal Remedies: Village: 500 gold

Item Unknown: Facade: 3,000 gold

Letter to a Lover: Seafront, The Aerie: 3,000 gold

Old-Fashioned Home Cooking: Village, Northern Plains: 1,500 gold

On the Wings of Eagles: Village, The Aerie: 2,000 gold

Shopping List: Village, Seafront: 500 gold, unlocks Garden

The Ballad of the Twins: Village, The Junk Heap, Northern Plains, Seafront: -

The Fisherman’s Gambit: Seafront: Improved fishing skill

The Fisherman’s Gambit Part 2: Seafront: Improved fishing skill

The Fisherman’s Gambit, Part 3: Seafront, Northern Plains: Improved fishing skill

The Gatekeeper’s Errand: Village: Improved fishing skill

The Lighthouse Lady’s Wrath: Village, Seafront: Improved fishing skill

The Littlest Hero: Facade: 500 gold

The Lost Eggs : Village: 1,000 gold

The Missing Girl: Facade: 10,000 gold

The New Merchant in Town: Seafront: Health Salve

The Postman’s Request: Village, Seafront: 10,000 gold

The Pride of a Lover: Seafront: 10,000 gold

The Runaway Son: Village: 1,000 gold

The Tangled Message: Facade: 30,000 gold

The Tavern Keeper’s Grandmother: Village, Northern Plains, Seafront: 10,000 gold

Yonah’s Cooking: Village, Southern Plains: 2,000 gold

Yonah’s Gift: Village, Seafront, Facade

Promo Image Source: Nier Series Twittter