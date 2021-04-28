Last Updated:

Nier Replicant Part 1 Side Quests: Locations And Rewards To Complete The Side Quests

Nier Replicant players have been trying to search about Part 1 Side Quest. Thus here is some valuable information that can help answer their doubts.

Sahil Mirani
Nier Replicant has been one of the most popular games released by Square Enix since a long time now. The makers have certainly added a number of different side quests and missions to do in the game that has gained a lot of attention from the gamers. They have been asking some specific questions related to Nier Replicant part 1 side quests. Read

Nier Replicant Side Quests 

The Nier Replicant side quests have been divided into two different parts in the game. Each side quest requires the players to complete a specific task that will help them complete the story quicker. Here are all the Nier Replicant part 1 side quests locations and their rewards. Apart from the locations of these quests, here is also a video that can help you out by showing how to complete these Nier Replicant part 1 side quests. Read

  • A Dog Astray: Village, Northern Plains: 1,000 gold
  • A Return to Shopping: Village, Seafront: Tulip bulb, bounty fertilizer, 2,000 gold
  • A Signature Dish: Seafront:5,000 gold
  • A Signature Dish: Seafront: 20,000 gold
  • Boar Hunt!: Village, Northern Plains: Boar Tusk, 1,000 gold
  • Boar Hunt!: Village, Northern Plains: 5,000 gold
  • Book Smarts: Village: 500 gold
  • Closure: Village, Seafront: -
  • Fragile Delivery: Village, The Aerie: 1,450 gold
  • Fragile Delivery 2: Village, Seafront: 1,500 gold
  • Fragile Delivery 3: Village, Facade: 2,900 gold
  • Herbal Remedies: Village: 500 gold
  • Item Unknown: Facade: 3,000 gold
  • Letter to a Lover: Seafront, The Aerie: 3,000 gold
  • Old-Fashioned Home Cooking: Village, Northern Plains: 1,500 gold
  • On the Wings of Eagles: Village, The Aerie: 2,000 gold
  • Shopping List: Village, Seafront: 500 gold, unlocks Garden
  • The Ballad of the Twins: Village, The Junk Heap, Northern Plains, Seafront: -
  • The Fisherman’s Gambit: Seafront: Improved fishing skill
  • The Fisherman’s Gambit Part 2: Seafront: Improved fishing skill
  • The Fisherman’s Gambit, Part 3: Seafront, Northern Plains: Improved fishing skill
  • The Gatekeeper’s Errand: Village: Improved fishing skill
  • The Lighthouse Lady’s Wrath: Village, Seafront: Improved fishing skill
  • The Littlest Hero: Facade: 500 gold
  • The Lost Eggs : Village: 1,000 gold
  • The Missing Girl: Facade: 10,000 gold
  • The New Merchant in Town: Seafront: Health Salve
  • The Postman’s Request: Village, Seafront: 10,000 gold
  • The Pride of a Lover: Seafront: 10,000 gold
  • The Runaway Son: Village: 1,000 gold
  • The Tangled Message: Facade: 30,000 gold
  • The Tavern Keeper’s Grandmother: Village, Northern Plains, Seafront: 10,000 gold
  • Yonah’s Cooking: Village, Southern Plains: 2,000 gold
  • Yonah’s Gift: Village, Seafront, Facade

