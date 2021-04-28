Last Updated:

Nier Replicant Part 2 Side Quests: Rewards And The Main Objectives Of These Quests

Nier Replicant is a popular action role-playing game that has been released by Square Enix. The makers of this game have managed to bring in a number of interesting side quests and also missions that have gained a lot of attention from the gamers. To complete these, the players have been asking some specific questions related to Nier Replicant part 2 side quests. Read

Nier Replicant Side Quests

The Nier Replicant side quests have been divided into two different parts in the game. Each side quest requires the players to complete a specific task that will help them complete the story quicker and give them a number of different rewards in the game. To help out the players, here are all the Nier Replicant part 2 side quests objectives and the rewards you will get after completing them. Apart from the locations of these quests, here is also a video that can help you out by showing how to complete these Nier Replicant part 2 side quests. Read

  • A Bridge in Peril: Try and defeat the Shade located just next to the bridge in the Northern Plains. 
  • A Child’s Final Chance: The players are required to speak to the children in their village: 10000 Gold
  • A Tale Of thee Study: The players are required to investigate shade in the study: 15000 Gold
  • Contract for a Contractor: To complete this mission, players will need to collect 1 memory alloy, 10 titanium alloys and 10 broken motors
  • Learning a Trade: The players need to buy a mandrake leaf from the Strange-Thing Store: 20000 Gold
  • Life in the Sands: The players need to collect a total  of 10 moonflower seeds
  • Master of the Southern Plains: The players need to defeat the large Shade in the Southern Plains: 30000 Gold
  • Research Project: The players need to collect a clue from the manor’s underground facility’s  second basement floor
  • Search for the Shade: The players are required to defeat the Shade near the river
  • Staying Afloat: The players need to collect 5 logs, 20 dented metal board and 10 stripped bolt to complete this quest: 20000 Gold
  • The Creaky Waterwheel: The players need to repair the waterwheel: 10000 Gold
  • The Damaged Map: The players need to find a treasure map: Labyrinth’s Shout
  • The Faded Fountain: The players are required to repair the fountain: 20000 Gold
  • The Fisherman’s Gambit, Part 6: The players are required to obtain 3 sandfish: Fishing skill improved
  • The Fisherman’s Gambit, Part 7: The players need to catch 3 royal fish: Fishing skill improved
  • The Fisherman’s Gambit, Part 8:  The players need to catch 2 blue marlin: Fishing skill improved
  • The Great Tree: The players need to collect a piece of root from the Lost Shrine’s great tree: 20000 Gold
  • The King’s Mask: The players need to collect 1 titanium alloy and 1 crystal: 10000 Gold
  • The Masterless Lighthouse: The players need to collect  10 broken lenses, 10 broken batteries, and 10 mysterious switches. 30000 Gold
  • The Promised Gift: The players need to collect a red jewel: 3000 Gold
  • The Scattered Cargo: The players need to recover the lost cargo: 50000 Gold
  • The Strange Fate of the Jewel: The players need to collect the Mermaid Tear treasure: 20000 Gold
  • Thieves in Training: The players just need to find the thieves: 3000 Gold

