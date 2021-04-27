Nier Replicant Rainbow Trout: A Step-by-step Guide On Locating And Catching This Fish

Rainbow Trout are found only in the Northern Plains region. They can be caught at the dock in the Northern Plains, which is just south of the Junk Heap's entrance. To capture these fish, you'll need to use a Lure because they won't take any other kind of bait. So how to catch this fish in the 3rd stage of the Fisherman's Gambit quest?

Nier Replicant Rainbow Trout

The players must catch seven Rainbow Trout in Part 3 of the Fisherman's Gambit hunt. You learned how to catch sardines and blowfish in the first two chapters, but now you're ready to move on to bigger catches. This is the first part of the Fisherman's Gambit search, and it requires you to leave Seafront and travel away from everyone's favourite beach fishing spot.

The Tackle Shopkeeper in Seafront can sell you a Lure. One thing to note is that Rainbow Trout are abundant in the Northern Plains, so you'll have no trouble catching as many as you like. Return to the Fisherman in Seafront once you've caught all seven Rainbow Trout to complete the hunt. After you've completed this, you'll be able to access Part 4 of The Fisherman's Gambit, which will enable you to catch a fish known as Bream. There are several more steps to this search, so it will undoubtedly be a lengthy one.

Nier Replicant Fishing Guide

In Nier Replicant, fishing is one of the main pastimes for the players and a great way to earn an extra amount of cash. During this activity, you need to keep an eye on a total of three things: location, bait, and reeling.

Only some areas allow for fishing, and these are places where you can walk into the water. More specifically, certain fish are only found in certain areas. The precise locations for each phase of "The Fisherman's Gambit" are mentioned below.

The type of fish a player can capture is determined by the bait. For each type of fish, you are attempting to capture, you will need different types of bait.

Setting the hook and then pulling back on the left thumbstick before you've declared your catch is how you reel in your catch.

Image Source: Screenshot from Nier Replicant