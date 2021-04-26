Nier Replicant Weapons Guide: The List And Locations Of All 33 Weapons In The Game

Nier Replicant is a popular RPG that first came out in 2010. A remastered version of the original game called Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 was recently released. The remastered version that was released recently has been getting a lot of attention and praise from the gaming community. The main attraction of Nier Replicant is the fact that the game has a total of 5 endings. In order to finish one of the endings, one of the requirements is to collect all the 33 available weapons in the game. Read on to know how to collect all the Nier Replicant weapons.

Nier Replicant Weapon Guide

We have compiled a guide with a list of Nier Replicant all weapons and where to find them. There are many types of weapons, so they have been divided into various categories. Read on to know the full list of Nier Replicant weapons and where to find them.

Weapons to Obtain Through the Gameplay

These are the weapons you will come across just by playing through the main storyline of the game.

Nameless Blade - The first weapon you will get as default.

Moonrise - Can be found in a Seafront mission.

Rebirth - Can be found after finishing the Facade event

Kusanagi - You will receive this one when you start the second act.

Transience - You will receive this one when you start the second act.

Ancient Overlord - Can be found after finishing the Facade event in the second act.

You'll receive this after a major story event in Facade in the story's second act.

Iron Will - Can be found after finishing the main quest in the Junk Heap location.

Iron Pipe - You will receive this one when you start the third act

Weapons to Obtain Through Exploring the Map

These weapons will be a bit harder to find as you will have to go looking for them specifically. Here are all the locations of these weapons.

Nirvana Dagger - Can be found in the Lost Shrine

Blade of Treachery - Can be found in Emil's Mansion

Fang of the Twins - Can be be found in Emil's Mansion (underground)

The Devil Queen - Can be found in the Lost Shrine

Beastlord - Can be found on the rooftop of the Lost Shrine

Beastcurse - Can be found in Junk Heap

Phoenix Sword - Can be found in the dungeon before the final boss fight

Dragoon Lance - Can be found in the dungeon before the final boss fight

Weapons to Obtain Through Secondary Quests

You can obtain these weapons by doing side quests apart from the main missions. Here are all the weapons you can get through side quests-

Faith - Complete the sideques of Forest of Myth

Labyrinth's Whisper - Complete the sideques of A Bridge in Peril.

Labyrinth's Song - Complete the sideques of A Shade Entombed and Disturbing the Sleep of Kings.

Complete the sidequests "A Shade Entombed" then "Disturbing the Sleep of Kings" in Facade during the second act.

Labyrinth's Shout - Complete the sideques of The Damaged Map

Nightmare Weapons

These are weapons are awarded to players when they unlock and defeat the '15 Nightmare' series of missions. These missions are typically hard so the rewards are also the Nier Replicant best weapons.

Fool's Embrace

Fool's Lament

Fool's Accord

Image Source: Still from Nier Replicant