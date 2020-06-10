Nintendo Admits Over 3,00,000 Accounts Hacked, Issues Apology

The trend in online video gaming has increased rapidly due to coronavirus lockdown with the industry recording a massive surge in customer interaction in the last two months. Japanese gaming giant Nintendo admitted that NNIDs (Nintendo Network Identification) of over 3,00,000 gamers were hacked since early April and records such as name, birthdays, email Ids, region/country were stolen. However, the company said that credit card details of its customers are still safe and have not been breached by the hackers.

Nintendo in a statement released on June 9 said that the company posted about a breach of 1,60,000 accounts on April 24, following that over 1,40,000 more accounts have been accessed maliciously. Nintendo said that the accounts were also used to purchase from the company's online store, but it accounted for only a fraction of total sales in the previous month. Nintendo said that it has finished refunding for most customers and is still in the process of refunding for those left. Nintendo also apologized for the inconvenience and promised to strengthen the security and safety of its customers.

"We posted a report on unauthorized login on April 24th, but as a result of continuing the investigation after that, there were approximately 140,000 additional NNIDs that may have been breached. It turned out that it was. We have also reset the passwords for these 140,000 NNIDs and the Nintendo accounts that were linked with them, and contacted the customer separately. At the same time, we are taking additional security measures," Nintendo said in the statement.

Nintendo apologises

"Less than 1% of all NNIDs around the world that may have been illegally logged in may have actually been fraudulently traded through their Nintendo account. We are still in the process of refunding in each country, but we have already finished refunding for most customers. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and concern to our customers and related parties," the company added further.

