Nintendo has partnered with Tag Heuer, the premium Swiss watchmaker to develop a Mario-themed watch. The collaboration was revealed via a rather unusual teaser posted on Twitter on July 9, 2021. The exclusive limited edition watch will be available in selected parts of the world through Tag Heuer's official website or in the company's boutiques. The Super Mario-themed watch might be available soon.

Nintendo collaborates with Tag Heuer for a limited edition 'Super Mario' watch

Exclusive limited edition watch announced via tweet

Surprisingly. the information on Tag Heuer's official Twitter account and their official website is slightly confusing. The tweet which was published on July 9 says "Coming Super Soon! Power-up on July 13th." However, the official website has a countdown timer that ends at 10 AM ET, July 15. The website page does not reveal anything but a red watch box that has both Tag Heuer's and Super Mario's branding on it

Sign up on the official website for more information on the availability of the product

Interested readers can sign up on the official website to gain early access to the upcoming product, as there is no further information available as to the pricing or the availability of the Super Mario-themed watch. From what the procedure looks like, the watch might be available in different parts of the world following a progressive timeless, which consequent releases for different markets. Once the sign up is complete, the manufacturer might inform about availability in the given region.

Might not be available to those interested in the Indian region

The official website also shows a world map. In the map, certain regions of the world are highlighted, implying that Nintendo Mario - Tag Heuer watch will be available for these regions first. Since India is not a part of the highlighted regions on the map, the exclusive limited editions watch might not be available to interested customers in the country. Since Tag Heuer is a premium Swiss watchmaker, the prices of their products are generally on the higher side. Considering that the upcoming Super Mario themed watch is an exclusive limited-edition launch, it might be priced towards the higher side.

IMAGE: TAG HEUER WEBSITE