Nintendo Direct 2022: All the games and updates announced during the event

The Japanese video game company Nintendo conducted its first live stream, called Nintendo Direct, on February 9, 2022. During the 40 minute event, Nintendo talked about a lot of new titles. However, the fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Metroid Prime 4 were left disappointed. Nevertheless, keep reading to know more about all the games that were announced during Nintendo Direct 2022.

During the live event, Monolith Soft announced that their Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be launched this fall. The game is a sequel to the Xenoblade Chronicles 2, the open-world role-playing game launched in 2017. Another game that was announced during the event was Splatoon 3. Although the launch date of the game was not revealed, it will be coming out later this year. Nintendo Switch Sports, which is a sequel to the Wii Sports series will be launching on April 29, 2022. There will be a beta test conducted earlier next month. The game will contain multiple sports such s soccer, badminton, tennis, bowling and more.

Mario Strikers: battle League will be back on Nintendo Switch in June 2022. Hello Games' No Mans's Sky will be launched on Nintendo Switch later this year, along with all the updates it has received over years. Yet another game arriving in June this ear is the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. One of the most anticipated games, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-boot Camp will be launched on April 8, 2022. Other games launching on Nintendo Swtich this year include Portal, Portal 2 as a collection called Portal: Companion Collection.

Other major announcements made at the event include a huge update to Mario Kart 8 called the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, which will be adding a total of 48 new courses in the game. The update will be released in six batches, that will contain eight maps each. The first instalment of the update will be out by March 18 and the others will follow. All the updates will be launched by the end of 2023. For more updates on upcoming games and other news, stay tuned.

