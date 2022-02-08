Nintendo Direct February 2022: Live Stream, Timing & What To Expect From The Show?

After plenty of rumours surrounding the possibility of a Nintendo Direct session, gaming giant Nintendo has confirmed that a live stream will take place on February 9, 2022. The company has announced the date via Tweet from its official handle. This would be the first Nintendo Direct session by the Japanese video game corporation for the year 2022.

The Nintendo Direct live stream will commence at 2 PM PT or 5 PM ET tomorrow. Interested viewers can tune in to the company's official channels on Twitch and YouTube to watch the event. In the tweet, the company has also mentioned the length of the session, which would be about 40 minutes. The topic of the Nintendo Direct will be "Games launching in the first half of 2022." However, it is being speculated that Nintendo might showcase other titles that will come out by the end of the year as well.

Tune in 2/9 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2022.



📺https://t.co/v0A3I7j0EE pic.twitter.com/jifj1aFIBQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2022

What to expect from Nintendo Direct tomorrow?

According to comicbook.com, Nintendo Direct session might feature titles like Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Lands and even Splatoon 3. Another title that Nintendo fans are expecting to see during the event is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The last piece of information given by Nintendo about the game includes a hint at its launch in 2022. Although it might not be true, fans might get some updates on the game. Over the past few months, rumours about a new update in Mario Kart has been doing rounds on the internet. It could be possible that Nintendo announced Mario Kart 9 along with the updated racing features.

The last Nintendo Direct event was conducted in September 2021. During the event, Nintendo announced games like Kirby and the Forgotten Land and the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pass. Further, fans should also note that Nintendo denied the possibility of launching a Switch device five months before launching the Switch OLED. Building upon that, the possibility of seeing a new device at tomorrow's event is not far-fledged. Stay tuned for more updates on the Nintendo Direct live stream and other gaming news.