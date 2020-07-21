Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase July 2020: New Games Arriving On Switch

The next Nintendo Direct has finally arrived, although it's a bit different than what the fans are accustomed to seeing. As the name suggests, The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase focused primarily on the company’s publishing and developing partners rather than a blend of Nintendo and third-party news.

Nintendo Direct Mini – July 2020

The company released a video presentation on Monday, July 20, soon after the event was announced. It showed off star-studded gameplay for the WWE 2K Battlegrounds, along with a short trailer of Rogue Company, which is available now in early access. The broadcast also introduced fans to a new DLC for the Legend of Zelda spin-off, Cadence of Hyrule – including three paid DLC packs – and a 2021 release window for the long-awaited fifth SMT instalment.

You can check out the first Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase below and scroll on for a quick rundown on what’s included in the eight-minute episode.

Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster and Shin Megami Tensei 5

The company revealed a new cinematic trailer for the highly anticipated Shin Megami Tensei 5 and also confirmed that the video game will finally arrive on the Nintendo Switch platform in 2021 with a simultaneous worldwide release.

In addition, a remastered version of the acclaimed post-apocalyptic third instalment, Nocturne, will also arrive the same year. While not many details have been shared, it is learnt that the game will be available on Switch and possibly PlayStation 4.

The Legend of Zelda: Cadence of Hyrule

The Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda is set to receive three DLC packs, with the first pack releasing today. Here’s a look at the three DLC packs:

Character Pack – This pack will be available, starting today, and include Aria, Impa, Shadow Link, Frederick, and Shadow Zelda to the game. It can be purchased for $5.99.

Melody Pack – The Melody Pack brings 39 new songs to the game, featuring remixed versions of the game's background music. Users will have the ability to change a track any time during the gameplay. The Melody Pack will cost $5.99.

Symphony of the Mask – The Symphony of the Mask introduces new story content which will allow gamers to play as Majora's Mask's Skull Kid. It also adds a brand new map and a few soundtracks along the way. This pack will also be available for $5.99.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds and Rogue Company

The Nintendo Direct Mini also revealed a new trailer for WWE 2K Battlegrounds, showing off some of the special moves, environmental weapons, and much more. The upcoming professional wrestling video game will be released later this year on Switch and other platforms.

Image credits: Nintendo