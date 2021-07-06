Nintendo Switch OLED Model To Release On October 8: Features And Price Of The New Switch

Nintendo has now taken over the gaming community with their latest Switch OLED model. The gamers are currently shocked as makers had not announced anything related to their Nintendo Switch OLED model. Seeing a model of the popular Nintendo Switch is certainly a great thing after a rise in demand for high-quality gaming. This Nintendo Switch OLED Model could deliver a drastic change in the quality they provided with the previous models.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

Meet the newest entry to the #NintendoSwitch family! Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) releases on 10/8.https://t.co/zRpGxakJDn pic.twitter.com/Tsc55r35ay — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2021

According to a story released by IGN, Nintendo of America President, Doug Bowser recently spoke about their new Nintendo Switch OLED model and confirmed that the new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will become a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode. This is certainly a great upgrade made by Nintendo and it will surely help the players deliver high-quality gaming right in their hands. He also said that the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems will give the people an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite. Apart from this, the Nintendo Switch OLED model release date has been set for October 8. They have released the price of the console which is $349.99. Indian price is yet to be revealed but it would not be far away from Rs. 26,000 approximately. Here is also a list of new features that have been added to this Nintendo

Switch OLED Model.

7-inch OLED screen

A dock with a wired LAN port

64 GB storage

"Enhanced" audio

Braided cables on Joy-cons.

Some new features have already been added to this Nintendo Switch OLED model but the makers did not release this model "Switch Pro". This is mostly because there are no hardware improvements done to this version of Switch. Thus the games could expect to see a newer version of Nintendo Switch in the future and hopefully, it will be packed with the Nintendo Switch OLED model features also. Nothing official has been announced by the makers about any upcoming gaming consoles from their side. Thus waiting in for any more updates is the only suitable option one has currently.