Nintendo Switch OLED Will Not Come With A New CPU Or Increased RAM

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model was announced by Nintendo of America on July 6, 2021, and is set to launch on October 8, 2021. However, it will not come with any upgrades to the RAM or CPU. The company is extensively marketing the new screen that Nintendo Switch OLED will come with, but there are no statements regarding any specification improvement. Nevertheless, the new Nintendo console comes with quite a few tweaks over the last models. Keep reading to know more about the OLED Switch.

The vibrant 7-inch OLED screen makes #NintendoSwitch games pop with vivid colors and crisp contrast in handheld and tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) also features onboard speakers with enhanced audio.



No RAM and CPU upgrade in the upcoming NIntendo Switch OLED

According to a report published by The Verge, Nintendo has confirmed that the upcoming OLED Switch will not have a new CPU or increased RAM over the previous Nintendo models. The Verge also adds that details about such improvements were absent from the announcement video, a dedicated marketing page or the technical specification listing on Nintendo's official website. Additionally, Nintendo also commented on Bluetooth headphone support, which was a largely anticipated upgrade on the new console. Nintendo Switch OLED supports Bluetooth tech for Joy-Con controllers and there are no changes to the audio experience when listened through TV's speakers or headphones as per the report by The Verge.

The upcoming Nintendo Switch OLED comes with a vibrant 7" OLED display, which would enhance a user's gaming experience with lovely colours. Nintendo also mentions that the model will come with enhanced audio output via the onboard speakers. Additionally, the console will come with 64GB of internal storage, which is up from 32GB on the previous model. The device will also feature a new dock with a wired ethernet port.

In spite of rumours that suggested that the new Nintendo Switch will come with 4K output for television sets, the Nvidia custom Tegra processor supports up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode and up to 720p via a built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld mode. As far as connectivity is concerned, the device supports Wi-Fi 802.11 and Bluetooth 4.1. Along with an accelerometer, gyroscope and a brightness sensor, the device will ship with a 4,310 mAh battery and will be priced at $350.

