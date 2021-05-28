Nintendo's New Oled Switch: When Is The New Nintendo Console 2021 Being Released?

Nintendo is preparing to begin production on a new, updated Switch, with a September or October 2021 release date scheduled. Switch Pro is the name of the new Switch, and a lightweight version will be released with it. When linked to a TV, it is believed to have a 7-inch Samsung Display Co. OLED display and faster Nvidia Corp. graphics chips, allowing for 4K resolution. What is the release date for this upcoming upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch? Continue reading the article to know more about Nintendo's new Oled Switch.

New Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo may officially reveal the long-awaited system prior to the E3 2021 conference in order to allow publishers to present their full variety of Switch titles at the worldwide event, which is scheduled for this year in 2021. Pricier components and growing labour expenses in China are projected to increase the price of the forthcoming console. A rise in "per-unit revenue from business with Nintendo" is also predicted by potential suppliers.

Whether it's dubbed the Nintendo Switch Pro or the Nintendo Switch 2, the next system from Nintendo is expected to eventually replace the current Nintendo Switch. According to reports, the new console will be sold alongside the Nintendo Switch Lite, the existing affordable version of the main console that recently received a new brilliant colour option. According to the vendors, the new Nintendo Switch console would be unaffected by the global chip scarcity that is presently causing havoc with the restocking of next-gen systems like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This is mostly owing to the fact that the new Nintendo Switch's components differ significantly from those found in the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

On the pricing side. Nintendo's next Switch is yet to be announced, but it is expected to cost at least as much as the $299 base model and more than the $199 Nintendo Switch Lite. A previous report mentioned a new Switch console featuring a unique Nvidia Tegra Xavier processor, a 64GB SSD, 4K video capabilities, and two USB-C connections on the hardware side. But all these are yet to be confirmed officially by the company.

IMAGE: Nintendo