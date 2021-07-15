Noise ColorFit Ultra Release Date Set For July 16; Learn More About Its Features And Price

Noise has constantly been working on releasing some new products for the Indian market. They have now introduced the new Noise ColorFit Ultra for Indian users. The watch has been packed with some exciting features that are a must in a modern smartwatch. The main attraction point of this watch includes the SpO2 monitor, heart rate monitor, sports mode and many more features. Because of so much new information about this smartwatch, the users have been trying to understand more about the Noise Colorfit Ultra features.

Noise ColorFit Ultra release date in India, price and features

The new Noise Colorfit Ultra release date for India has been set for Friday, July 16 and the users can buy this product from Amazon or Noise’s official website. The watch offers its users some features like a large display, stress monitor, 60 sports mode. With this new sports mode, the users can select particular sports like fitness, yoga, rowing, ballet, cricket, basketball, badminton, Zumba so that the smartwatch can track the data accordingly. All of this can be stored and reviewed from the NoiseFit app. The watch is also IP68 dust and waterproof which is a must-have feature in a smartwatch. The users will also get an option to interact with their phones and send messages with the watch alone. This is because some watches display the notification from the phone but are not capable of responding directly from the watch.

Apart from this, the watch is also going to be packed with a 1.75-inch TruView colour display. The size of this screen seems to be up to the mark with 320 x 385 pixels resolution. Makers claim that this screen will be 78% bigger than the screen used on their ColorFit Pro 2. The watch will have an aluminium alloy body and will be loaded with a single button to navigate through the screen. Some other features include the new heart rate monitor, Accelerometer, Sp02 sensor, stress monitor, step tracker, sleep monitor and female health tracking. Noise Colorfit Ultra Price has been set at Rs 4,499 and the product will go live on Amazon and Noise official website on Friday, July 16 at 10 am.