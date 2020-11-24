Nuketown Bundle Release Date: Here's All We Know About The Upcoming Map

A huge number of players were recently talking about the Call of Duty: Cold War. The makers have been adding a lot of new content to their latest release. Recently, the gaming community has been talking about a new map and weapon bundles that are going to hit the Cold War servers soon. So we have listed all the information we had about the same. Read more to know about Cold War Nuketown release date.

Also Read | 'Cold War' Players Complaint About The Prestige Level Glitch: Know More About This Bug

Also Read | COD Cold War UI Error 10002: Here's How To Fix The Problem!

Nuketown release date and time

Nuketown ‘84 pic.twitter.com/VR5jsovuLV — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) November 20, 2020

Currently, the players have been asking a lot of questions related to Nuketown bundle release date and time. They want answers to questions like how to get the Nuketown weapon bundle and when does Nuketown come out for Cold War. The answer to these questions can be found by looking at our guide that has all the information about the new Nuketown weapon bundle and map. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our Cold War guide that can answer your questions including how to get the Nuketown weapon bundle and when does Nuketown come out for Cold war. Read more to know about Nuketown release time and date.

The players can now get their Nuketown bundles at no additional cost for the game itself. The makers have kept the Nuketown bundle for free for all the Black Ops players only till December 4. The players can get their Nuketown bundles till 02:00 PT on December 4th. All the player needs to do is log into the game before December 4th, and all the items will be available across their loadouts and profile in Warzone on December 10th. Apart from that, the players have also been asking about the release time of the Nuketown map. They can expect the map to be released by November 24. Makers have also shared a small Tweet about the release of Nuketwon in the latest Black ops.

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 while the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “Kknow Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

Also Read | COD Cold War Crossplay Not Working? Here's A Potential Fix; Read More

Also Read | COD Cold War Zombies Under The Map Glitch Explained! Learn How To Do It Here