NYSL WarzoneMania Draft Order, Teams List, Date, Prize Money & More

Call of Duty Warzone has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games that is played by millions of players from all corners of the world. The makers have certainly managed to hold in such a huge player base through the help of their constant updates that keep improving the game. Many tournaments are held around the game, however, last year's New York Subliners WarzoneMania tournament was one of the best. And, the epic tournament is returning back again this year. So Warzone players, are you ready for some excitement? If yes, then here is all you need to know about the $100K NYSL WarzoneMania Draft, date and more.

NYSL WarzoneMania dates

The last year's fan favourite tournament, NYSL Warzone Draft is going to return this year on June 7 and 8. WarzoneMania features a unique Draft system, where the 16 captains will participate in a snake draft that also ensures the teams are co-ed. The tournament will host some of the biggest names in Warzone are going go head to head competition to win the massive $100K prize pool. The organisation behind the gaming competition revealed the much-awaited draft order and the teams list of the game, so have a look -

NYSL WarzoneMania draft order

IceManIsaac

Tommey

C9EmZ

KaleiRenay

Angelika

Swagg

HusKerrs

Aydan

Jukeyz

TeeP

ZLaner

Smixie

NYSL WarzoneMania teams list -

Looking at the NYSL WarzoneMania Draft order, fans will see some really cool names coming in the tournament including Aydan, Jukeyz, TeeP and ZLaner all towards the end. In most of these drafts, 8-12 seems to be the good spot. And, these players have already chosen their teams on June 2 on the NYSL Twitch Channel. Once the game begins on June 7 and June 8, you will be able to enjoy the tournament at exactly 4 PM ET (on both days), and the hosts will be JGOD, Study, IHOLDSHIFT, and Lottie Van-Praag.

On June 7, the first day of the massive event, all 16 teams will be competing amongst each other to enter the finals. However, WarzoneMania Teams will have only five hours to be at the top of the kills leaderboard. Moreover, only 8 teams will be selected to move further to the second day of the competition i.e. June 8. As per the NYSL WarzoneMania announcement, first, second and third place will earn $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000 respectively.

