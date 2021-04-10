Oddworld Soulstorm Bugs: New Update Fixed Crashing Bug In Game

Oddworld Soulstorm has been one of the most trending releases and it has certainly managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the gaming community. But there were some bugs and issues in the game that were needed to be fixed. So the makers have released an update for the game and the players are curious about it. So we have managed to gather some information about the same right here. Read more about Oddworld Soulstorm.

Oddworld Soulstorm bugs

We have a quick update for you all. Last week, we found a late-stage game freeze bug that was wiping out game save data. It was rare and hard to reproduce and we were concerned we would miss launch day. But we got it fixed and patched to the game on Easter Sunday. — Oddworld (@OddworldInc) April 5, 2021

Some Oddworld Soulstorm bugs have been the major concern for the makers of this platform game. Thus they have released an update for their latest release that could fix all the Oddworld Soulstorm bugs. One of the most popular issues was the crashing issue for all the PS4 and PS4 Pro users. This was picked up by the makers and was fixed by the latest update rolled out by the makers. The makers even addressed the issue on their Twitter handle because of the number of responses from the players.

Apart from this, the makers also found a late-stage game freeze bug that was the reason behind wiping out the game save data of the players. They mentioned that such an issue is certainly rare and hard to reproduce. Because of this issue, the launch day of the game could have been pushed ahead but they got it fixed with the help of patch notes released on Easter Sunday. It is also being rumoured that a new update named 1.06 will be rolled out soon fixing all the remaining issues. Apart from this, we have also managed to list our Oddworld Soulstorm guide for you to read before heading into the new addition to the Oddworld series. Read more to know about Oddworld Soulstorm guide.

We are currently testing a new patch that will wipe out the remnants of the bugs and we will have an update very soon. We will post our updates via our social channels and Discord.



Thank you for understanding. We apologize and we promise to get it patched ASAP. — Oddworld (@OddworldInc) April 5, 2021

Oddworld Soulstorm guide

The players need to keep a couple of things in mind before starting this game. They will need to keep in mind that the enemies are not the only problem they will have to face in the game. They need to make sure that their character does not die often due to activities like activating a death trap or failing for a jump. To avoid such activities, you can try and get familiar with each new location before trying out your hands at the same. You will also need to master the art of commanding Mudokons to make sure that the maximum of these creatures are alive. Keeping them alive is certainly important to increase your Quarma level in the game. Keep these pointers in mind before starting the Oddworld Inhabitants release.

