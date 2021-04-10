Oddworld Soulstorm: Here's How To Trigger All The 4 Endings In The Platform Game

Oddworld Soulstorm is a platform game that has received a lot of attention from gamers for its multiple endings. They have recently been trying to figure out a lot of information about the Oddworld Soulstorm game. Read on to know all about the different Oddworld Soulstorm endings.

About Oddworld Soulstorm endings

There has been a good amount of buzz on social media about the 2021 released platform game, Oddworld Soulstorm. Moreover, there have been a lot of queries about Oddworld Soulstorm all endings and how to get them. This is because the game has a number of alternate endings that have piqued gamers' interest. We have a lot more information about this new game that will clear all your doubts. Our Oddworld Soulstorm guide could also help you by answering your questions including Oddworld Soulstorm all endings and how to get Oddworld Soulstorm endings on their platforms. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Oddworld Soulstorm.

There are a total of 4 different endings in the game. The game considered the Karma level in order to trigger the endings. To trigger each level, the players are required to save 80 per cent of their Mudokons within a specific karma level. Here are a number of levels a gamer is required to reach to trigger one of the four Oddworld Soulstorm different endings.

Worst ending: In 6 or fewer levels.

Bad ending: In 7 to 11 levels.

Good ending: In 12 or more levels. Will also unlock the final levels including 16 and 17.

Final ending: In all the 17 levels.

More about Oddworld Soulstorm

Oddworld Soulstorm is a popular platform game that has been developed and published by Oddworld Inhabitants. The game is the continuation of the popular 2014 release Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty! It is available for platforms including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It is reported that a team of only 30 people was working on this game and it was initially slated to be released in late 2017. During the 2016 EGX Expo, Oddworld Inhabitants game designer Matt Glanville revealed that the game is supposed to be a bigger version of the 1998 release Abe's Exoddus.

Promo Image Source: Oddworld Twitter