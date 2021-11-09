OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Limited Edition Smartphone To Launch In India Soon, Check Details

OnePlus is about to launch a limited version smartphone in India. The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition has been announced through a product landing page on Amazon. The limited-edition smartphone is going to be a OnePlus Nord 2, themed after the popular arcade game Pac Man. Originally, the smartphone was launched in July 2021. The dedicated product page on Amazon reveals the price of the smartphone prior to revealing the smartphone.

The landing page published on Amazon teases the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition. The page confirms that the device will be launched in India soon. Interestingly, the smartphone that is being relaunched as a part of the collaboration was originally launched for Rs. 27,999. Now, the same smartphone will be sold as the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition for a price of Rs. 37,999, which is a straight Rs 10,000 increase over the basic price of the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition might come with a Snapdragon processor

Along with the increase in price, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition is likely to be available in maxed out specifications, i.e. 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While the launch date of the limited edition smartphone is not available, it might be launched soon. More information about the design, looks and specifications of the smartphone will be revealed by the company soon. Churning information from the rumour mill, the smartphone might come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor instead of the MediaTek DImensity 1200 chipset that powered the original OnePlus Nord 2. It will be interesting to see how OnePlus justifies the hike in price, as some of its premium tier smartphones are priced similarly.

The product teaser page on Amazon says "A fun, gamified smartphone experience featuring the timeless arcade legend Pac Man." OnePlus has a record of collaborating with other companies and launching limited edition smartphones. From what it looks like, the smartphone might come with a unique back panel design, highlighting the main theme. Based on previous limited editions smartphones, the operating system and the UI might be tweaked to include Pac Man themed icons and animations. The retail packaging of the smartphone may be redesigned as well.