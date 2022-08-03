Last Updated:

Online Gaming Platforms Treated As Illegal When Game Of Chance Is Involved: MoS IT

Online gaming platforms are treated as illegal when a game of chance is involved in those platforms, said MoS for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Online gaming

Image: PTI


Betting and gambling are unlawful in most parts of the country and online gaming platforms are treated as illegal when a game of chance is involved in those platforms, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.  

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said all forms of gambling and betting come under the purview of state governments and they have enacted laws to deal with the same within their jurisdiction under List-II of the Seventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution. 

"Betting and gambling is illegal in most parts of the country. Online gaming platforms are intermediaries and they have to follow the due diligence as prescribed in the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and the Rules thereunder.  

READ | 28% GST likely on casinos, online gaming, horse races on gross revenue

"MeitY regulates all the intermediaries as per the IT Act and the Rules therein. Online gaming platforms are treated as illegal when game of chance is involved in those platforms," the minister said.  

READ | GST Council meet: All eyes on states' compensation; 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, horse racing

In response to a question on steps being taken by the government to prevent crimes occurring due to the spread of online gambling and betting, Chandrasekhar said 'police' and 'public order' are state subjects and states and union territories are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes through their Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).  

READ | GST Council defers tax on casinos, online gaming, horse racing and lottery

"The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at Centre and States take appropriate legal action as per provisions of law and when appropriate," the minister said.

READ | Proposed online gaming policy to catalyse innovation, protect gamers' rights: Centre
COMMENT