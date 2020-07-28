Out West Emote Release Date And How To Find Additional Information About The New Emote

Fortnite happens to be one of the most popular games that have been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. Fortnight is a multiplayer game that works on the main concept of Battle Royale. There are a number of different skins and features for your in-game avatar that can be utilised by a player.

Also Read | What Is The K3 Punch Card In Fortnite And How Can You Unlock It?

Also Read | What Is E1 Punch Card In Fortnite And How To Complete The Objective?

About Out West Emote

The makers are now going to introduce the out west remote along with their v13.30 update. They have recently announced the new set of emotes called out west. Because of its popularity, the players have been asking things like what is out west emote release date. The Out West Emote has not been released yet but there are a number of videos online claiming that that emote has been leaked. The makers have not made any official announcement about the Out West Emote release date. But, there is a possibility that the out west emote can be available in the Item or Cash Shop. If not available in the shop, the out west emote could also end up being a Promotional item. Here is some information for the out west emote.

Rarity: Rare

Type: Emote

Availability: Unreleased

Categories: Dances

More about Fortnite

Fortnite has also been getting a lot of popularity for their virtual concert that was arranged during the lockdown. The Butterfly Effect rapper, Travis Scott took a step ahead for his fans some and gave them some exclusive Travis Scott beats. He managed to do the same by performing at a virtual live concert of the popular game, Fortnite.

For Travis’ concert, around 12 million people had logged in to see the rapper perform a set of his most famous songs along with a completely new song for all the viewers within their homes due to the pandemic.

Also Read | Fortnite Daily Hype Cup Leaderboard, Latest Results And Prize Pool

Other than this, the makers had recently introduced an update called the Summer Splash. This update was basically a rotation of LTMs such as Fog of War (formerly Sneaky Silencers), Close Encounters, Unvaulted, Catch! and more. With the help of this update, the players can also notice these classic LTMs getting some Summer Splash refreshment with a number of additional new features. Some of the new LTMs will be introduced in a future update and it will include new takes on Operation: Knockout, a battle royale mode and a game of elimination-powered upgrades. Summer Splash also has a number of new outfits and Shop items. All these items have been inspired by all elements related to summer: sand, sea, sports, and good food.

Also Read | Fortnite DreamHack Finals Standings, Latest Results And Prize Pool

Also Read | Fortnite Daily Cups Rules Changes, Format, Points And Prize Pool