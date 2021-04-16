Outriders 1.06 Patch Notes: Makers Fix The Inventory Wipe Bug

Outriders has been a popular game amongst the gaming community and the players are certainly loving it. To keep their players engrossed in their game, the makers have constantly been updating their game. They have recently released Outriders 1.06 patch notes that have taken over the gamers search interests recently. So we have managed to gather some information about the same. Read more to know about Outriders 1.06 patch notes.

Outriders 1.06 Patch Notes

We have just released a new patch that addresses the bug that has been causing the inventories of certain players to be wiped.



More information here:

>> https://t.co/3eqThKAP3A <<



1/4 pic.twitter.com/ImraGlrZQW — Outriders (@Outriders) April 15, 2021

The makers have focused on fixing some of the most common issues faced by their players. The connectivity issue faced by the players in the multiplayer mode has been picked up and fixed by the makers. The makers also have managed to fix the bug that was wiping the players inventory completely. For the players whose inventory has been wiped, this Outriders update focuses on fixing this issue. The Outriders 1.06 patch notes was released through a post on the game’s official website. The post takes its viewers to the official Reddit page of the game that throws light on the Outriders 1.06 patch notes. We have managed to list the total changes from the game official Reddit page right here. Read more

With this new patch, some players may occasionally encounter multiplayer connectivity issues followed by inventory items being momentarily invisible. This is a known and only temporary behaviour that is part of our three-step inventory safeguarding measures.

Restarting your game or waiting a few minutes and then restarting your game should make your items appear again.

We aim to address the occurrence of these edge cases in a future patch.

If you do encounter a wipe that occurs after installing the patch and is not resolved following a game restart, please immediately report this in this Edge Case sub-thread.

While we are confident that the patch will prevent inventory wipes in future, we do want to use the weekend to continue monitoring the situation and ensure that no more players are encountering any related issues before we move onto the restoration process.

As soon as we are satisfied by the patch’s effectiveness, we will share extra details including timelines of our upcoming Inventory Restoration process.

While our teams have mainly focused on preventing any further inventory wipes, we have also continued to look at ways of improving our restoration process. We will update you with these final details as soon as we have tested it and confirmed what is possible.

For any affected characters currently encountering a “Couldn’t Connect to Server”: these characters will have their inventories returned and they will become fully playable again as soon as our restoration process has completed.

Promo Image Source: Outriders Twitter