Outriders Crafting Guide: Here's How To Craft Weapons And Items In Game

Outriders is one of the latest games that has been released by Square Enix's European subsidiary. The game has been getting a lot of mixed reviews from the players and some of them are even asking questions about the same. To help these players, we have managed to gather some information about the same and list it right here. Read more to know about Outriders crafting guide.

Outriders Crafting Guide

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the popular cooperative role-playing game, Outriders. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions like how to craft in Outriders and when can you start crafting in Outriders. This is because the makers of the game have managed to add a number of challenges and missions in the game and this has certainly got the players extremely excited for the same. We have a lot more information about this new game that will clear all your doubts. Our Outriders crafting guide could also help you by answering your questions including how to craft in Outriders and when can you start crafting in Outriders. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Outriders.

The players are required to unlock the crafting mechanism by progressing through the main story of the game. They will be required to free Dr. Zahedi from First City that can make him available at every stop along the players' journey. After that, you will be able to spot the crafter next to the players in the game. This can help you to craft some weapons and armours in the game. Apart from this, we have also managed to get a Youtube video uploaded by a popular gamer. This could also help you out with all your doubts about crafting.

More about Outriders

Outriders is a popular third-person shooter game that has been developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix's European subsidiary. The game was released on April 1, 2021, for gaming platforms including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. In the game, the players are required to choose their avatar from an option of 4 different characters with their respective abilities. They need to use weapons in the game in order to defeat their enemies. They can even improve the power of their weapons by using the already existing weapons mods in the game. The game can be played solo and also be completed with a total of 2 other friends. Apart from this, the game has also managed to receive positive reviews from the fans but did not do well amongst the critics and received a number of mixed reviews from them.

Promo Image Source: Outriders Twitter