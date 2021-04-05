Outriders Divine Intervention Bug: Find How To Bypass The Bug To Get To The Side Mission

Outrider is an action-RPG shooter that was recently released on April 1, 2021. In the game, as players level up, they get to choose their class and other character stats. Players have to survive on the planet of Enoch and fight to kill their enemies before they themselves are killed. The game has been developed by the relatively new gaming studio, People Can Fly and has been published by Square Enix. As with any new game, there are a lot of Outriders bugs that can make the player experience a bit detrimental. Let's look into the Outriders Divine Intervention bug and how to fix it.

Outriders Divine Intervention Bug

The Divine Intervention bug was first reported on the website Reddit on the Outriders subreddit. You have to beat the giant spider boss to gain access to the Divine Intervention side quest mission. However, the map to get to the side mission is a little bugged and won't give you the right directions. In that case, you can manually go to the mountain ropebridge travel and from there go to the side quest. Ignore the map's directions completely and follow the directions of the sidequests that are given when you beat the spider boss.

More about Outriders

Outriders is the latest popular third-person shooter game that has been developed by People Can Fly, a relatively newer game development company and published by Square Enix's European subsidiary. The game was released on April 1, 2021, for gaming platforms including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. In the game, the players are required to choose their avatar from an option of 4 different characters with their respective abilities. Players need to use weapons and upgrade them in the game in order to defeat their enemies. The game has a solo mode and multiplayer mode.

Outriders Crossplay Fix

Ever since its release Outriders has been experiencing several connectivity issues in multiplayer modes and cross-platform modes. Here the issues and possible fixes that Square Enix has released on the glitches and bugs. Here's the complete list to crossplay bugs.

In preparing the Day 1 builds for PC and Consoles, we discovered a desynchronization between the PC and Console code. This results in a backend mismatch which causes players to be kicked out of a multiplayer game that includes both Console and PC players.

We are treating this issue with the highest priority and we are working on patches that will synchronize all platform code, which will resolve these issues.

Steam & Epic can successfully play together.

PlayStation and Xbox players can successfully play together.

We have temporarily turned off automatic matchmaking between PC and Consoles. Steam & Epic players can still Crossplay together, either by invite or via matchmaking.

Should you invite a Console player into your PC game via an invite code (or vice versa), the game will initially connect, but one player will eventually be kicked out of the game. We highly recommend against doing this until we have patched all versions of the game.

We are aware that crossplay may not be working as intended on Stadia.

We are investigating the matter and hope to provide news soon.

Image Source: Still from Outriders Trailer