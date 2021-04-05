Outriders Divine Intervention Bug: Find How To Bypass The Bug To Get To The Side Mission

Quick links:
Image Source: Still from Outriders Trailer
Outrider is an action-RPG shooter that was recently released on April 1, 2021. In the game, as players level up, they get to choose their class and other character stats. Players have to survive on the planet of Enoch and fight to kill their enemies before they themselves are killed. The game has been developed by the relatively new gaming studio, People Can Fly and has been published by Square Enix. As with any new game, there are a lot of Outriders bugs that can make the player experience a bit detrimental. Let's look into the Outriders Divine Intervention bug and how to fix it.
The Divine Intervention bug was first reported on the website Reddit on the Outriders subreddit. You have to beat the giant spider boss to gain access to the Divine Intervention side quest mission. However, the map to get to the side mission is a little bugged and won't give you the right directions. In that case, you can manually go to the mountain ropebridge travel and from there go to the side quest. Ignore the map's directions completely and follow the directions of the sidequests that are given when you beat the spider boss.
Outriders is the latest popular third-person shooter game that has been developed by People Can Fly, a relatively newer game development company and published by Square Enix's European subsidiary. The game was released on April 1, 2021, for gaming platforms including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. In the game, the players are required to choose their avatar from an option of 4 different characters with their respective abilities. Players need to use weapons and upgrade them in the game in order to defeat their enemies. The game has a solo mode and multiplayer mode.
